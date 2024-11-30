Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Shuts Down, 20 Hyderabad Flights Cancelled

GMR Hyderabad International Airport confirmed that 10 outbound and 10 inbound flights were grounded. This included three flights operating between Hyderabad and Chennai, as well as their return services.

Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Shuts Down, 20 Hyderabad Flights Cancelled

Cyclone Fengal has wreaked havoc on air travel in southern India, causing widespread cancellations and delays. On Saturday, November 30, 2024, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) faced the cancellation of 20 flights and the diversion of two others due to adverse weather conditions in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Flight Disruptions in Hyderabad

GMR Hyderabad International Airport confirmed that 10 outbound and 10 inbound flights were grounded. This included three flights operating between Hyderabad and Chennai, as well as their return services. Similarly, seven flights to and from Tirupati were cancelled.

The cancellations were attributed to the temporary suspension of operations at Chennai International Airport, which was taken as a precaution against the cyclonic storm’s severe effects.

Chennai Airport Suspension

Chennai International Airport announced the suspension of operations between 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, citing safety concerns due to high crosswinds forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In a statement on X, Chennai Airport officials said, “In light of Cyclonic Storm ‘Fengal’ and the forecasted high crosswinds, Chennai Airport operations will be suspended from 12.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday (November 30), following safety concerns raised by stakeholder airlines. We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines regarding their flights.”

Impact on Passengers

The suspension has caused inconvenience to thousands of passengers who were scheduled to travel during this period. Many were forced to reschedule their flights or seek alternative travel arrangements as airlines worked to address the disruptions.

Cyclone Fengal continues to affect the region with heavy rainfall and strong winds. The IMD has predicted further disruptions, urging travelers to remain vigilant and check updates from airlines and airports.

The cyclone’s impact on air travel highlights the need for robust safety measures and timely communication during extreme weather events.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Red Alerts Issued Across Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

Chennai Airport closure Chennai Airport operations Cyclone Fengal 2024 Cyclone Fengal flight updates Cyclonic storm disruptions Hyderabad flight cancellations

