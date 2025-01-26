Authorities confirmed that all pregnant women and newborns at the hospital were accounted for, ruling out the possibility of the fetus belonging to a current patient. Officials suspect that it may have been abandoned on the hospital campus.

In a distressing incident, the body of a male fetus was discovered in the jaws of a stray dog on the premises of Government Doon Medical College Hospital, commonly known as Doon Hospital, in Dehradun. The recovery was made by a security guard during the early hours of Saturday, January 25, as per a leading publication.

The fetus, confirmed to have reached the third trimester, was not alive at the time of recovery and has been sent to the mortuary. According to Dr. Ravindra Bisht, the hospital’s medical superintendent, the autopsy will ascertain whether the fetus was full-term, premature, stillborn, or the result of an unauthorized abortion.

“The exact cause of death will be clarified after the post-mortem examination. It is also unclear whether the fetus was abandoned alive or was already deceased,” Dr. Bisht added.

Authorities confirmed that all pregnant women and newborns at the hospital were accounted for, ruling out the possibility of the fetus belonging to a current patient. Officials suspect that it may have been abandoned on the hospital campus, which is undergoing infrastructure work.

Chandrabhan Adhikari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, stated, “We are investigating the origin of the fetus and the circumstances surrounding its abandonment. A case will be registered once the post-mortem report is available.” Adhikari also emphasized that actions will be taken against those responsible, including any family found to have acted negligently.

This is not the first such occurrence at Doon Hospital. In September last year, a sanitation worker found a fetus in a washroom within the hospital premises.

The incident raises serious concerns about unauthorized abortions, improper disposal of medical waste, and possible negligence. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the truth and ensure accountability.