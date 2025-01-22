Home
Nepal Raises Everest Permit Fees by 35%: What It Means for Climbers

Nepal has raised the permit fee for climbing Mount Everest by 35%, making it more expensive for mountaineers to summit the world’s tallest peak. The new fee, set to take effect in September, aims to boost revenue for Nepal’s mountaineering sector.

Nepal Raises Everest Permit Fees by 35%: What It Means for Climbers

In a significant move, Nepal has raised the permit fee for climbing Mount Everest by more than 35%, making it more expensive for mountaineers to scale the world’s tallest peak. This is the first fee increase in nearly a decade. The decision comes as the country, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Mount Everest, seeks to boost revenue and employment from its thriving mountaineering industry.

New Permit Fees for Everest Climbers

Starting in September, the permit fee for climbing Mount Everest will rise to $15,000, up from the previous fee of $11,000 that had been in place for nearly ten years. Narayan Prasad Regmi, director general of Nepal’s Department of Tourism, announced the 36% increase, stating that the royalty fees had not been reviewed in a long time, and this update was necessary.

The revised fees will apply during the popular April-May climbing season along the South East Ridge, or South Col route, first pioneered by Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953. Fees for the less popular climbing seasons will also rise: the September-November season will see an increase to $7,500, while the rarely climbed December-February season will now cost $3,750.

Impact of the Fee Hike on Climbers

Despite the significant increase, many expedition organizers believe the higher permit fees will not deter climbers. Nepal issues around 300 permits annually for Mount Everest. Lukas Furtenbach, an expedition organizer from Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures, said the fee hike was expected and was a “reasonable step” by the Nepalese government. He added that the additional revenue would likely be used to improve safety and environmental protection on the mountain.

Although Regmi did not specify how the additional funds would be utilized, the Nepalese government has previously been criticized for not doing enough to maintain the mountain’s safety and cleanliness. Efforts such as cleaning campaigns, rope fixing, and other safety measures are regularly carried out, but concerns persist about the environmental impact of overcrowding.

The Growing Concerns About Everest’s Environment

As the number of climbers on Everest continues to rise, environmental concerns have escalated. Climbers have reported that the mountain is becoming increasingly dry and rocky, with less snow or precipitation. Experts suggest that global warming or other environmental factors could be contributing to these changes. Nepal’s government has faced criticism for not doing enough to address these concerns, despite the growing popularity of Everest expeditions.

ALSO READGautam Adani Offers Aarti At Mahakumbh And Visits ISKCON Kitchen

Filed under

Mount Everest climbing fees 2025

