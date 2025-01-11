Delhi Airport Operations Normal as Dense Fog Affects Northern India

Despite this, dense fog continued to blanket much of northern India, affecting cities like Kanpur, Gwalior, and Agra, with the iconic Taj Mahal also shrouded in fog.

Delhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory on Saturday, announcing that all flights were operating normally after runway visibility improved. The Indira Gandhi International Airport authorities confirmed the update on X, reassuring travelers that there were no disruptions to flight operations. However, the airport urged passengers to check with their airlines for any updated flight information.

Northern India Shivers

Despite the positive update at the airport, dense fog continued to affect large parts of northern India, including the National Capital Region (NCR), with widespread disruptions observed in the region. The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra was also seen enveloped in thick fog, while cities such as Kanpur and Gwalior faced visibility challenges.

In Kanpur, residents battled the biting cold, with many, especially the elderly, seen huddling around bonfires for warmth.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, tourists experienced the chilling temperatures of the 40-day winter period known as “Chillai Kalan,” with temperatures dropping as low as -3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar. A tourist from Bhopal spoke to ANI about the freezing conditions, pointing to the frozen Dal Lake as a testament to the intense cold.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi’s temperature on Saturday morning stood at 11 degrees Celsius. While no flight cancellations or diversions were reported at Delhi Airport, several trains experienced delays due to the ongoing foggy weather.

The cold wave, however, was not limited to northern India. People in Dhenkanal city, Odisha, were also seen gathering around bonfires, highlighting the widespread impact of the harsh weather across the country.

Travelers are advised to stay updated with weather and flight information as the dense fog continues to affect visibility and disrupt daily life in several regions.

(With ANI Inputs)

