Delhi AQI Reaches 500; Schools, DU Go Online, Health Advisory Issued

Delhi’s air quality has reached alarming levels, with the AQI touching the 500-mark, prompting the Delhi government to suspend in-person classes for classes 10 and 12 starting Tuesday, November 19. All studies for these grades will be shifted online. The air quality across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram remains in the “severe plus” category, with dense smog enveloping the NCR for the seventh consecutive day.

Delhi University and JNU Switch to Online Classes

In response to the worsening air quality, Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have also announced shifts to online classes. Delhi University will conduct online classes until November 23, while JNU will do so until November 22. Both institutions have confirmed that the exam and interview schedules will proceed as planned.

Severe Air Quality Across the Capital

Air quality monitoring stations at various locations such as Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Jahangirpuri recorded AQI levels at the 500-mark as of early Tuesday morning. Other areas such as Dwarka sector-8 and Wazirpur also saw dangerous AQI readings, raising concerns over health risks in the region.

Delhi Government Declares “Medical Emergency”

The Delhi government has declared the air situation a “medical emergency,” urging institutions to take action to protect public health. The primary causes of the pollution are unfavorable weather conditions and stubble burning in nearby regions.

Schools and Colleges Shift to Online Mode

Several schools and colleges in Delhi and surrounding areas have moved to online classes as the air quality deteriorates. The Directorate of Education issued a circular directing both government and private schools to suspend physical classes for all students, including classes 10 and 12.

Union Health Secretary Issues Updated Advisory

The Union health secretary has issued an advisory to states and union territories, recommending steps to improve health systems and raise awareness about the impacts of air pollution. The advisory also calls for detailed action plans to combat air pollution, particularly in vulnerable districts and cities.

Supreme Court Takes Action on Pollution Measures

The Supreme Court has directed Delhi and surrounding states to enforce Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP) restrictions immediately and to form teams to monitor pollution levels. The court emphasized that it is the constitutional duty of all states to ensure citizens live in a pollution-free environment. The court also criticized the Commission for Air Quality Management for delays in implementing the plan.

