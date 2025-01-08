Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Fake Voter Creation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to manipulate voter rolls in Delhi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections

Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Fake Voter Creation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to manipulate voter rolls in Delhi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. On Wednesday, Kejriwal claimed the BJP had assigned its seven Members of Parliament (MPs) the task of creating fake votes for the New Delhi assembly constituency.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal wrote, “According to sources, the Gaali Galauj Party has given targets to its seven MPs to get fake votes made in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly in the next few days. Let’s see how many applications for making new votes come in the next few days. Everyone should keep an eye on this. Atishi ji has sought time to meet the chief election commissioner. We hope we will get time soon.”

Atishi to Meet Chief Election Commissioner

Kejriwal also mentioned that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had sought an appointment with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to raise concerns about his allegations. The AAP leader urged citizens to remain vigilant and monitor voter roll updates closely in the days leading up to the elections.

Election Commission Denies Allegations

Responding to these claims, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar dismissed allegations of voter roll tampering during a press briefing on Tuesday. He emphasized the transparency and robustness of the electoral process.

“Indian voters are extremely aware. Stories are going around regarding electoral rolls, even now. Almost 70 steps are there…in which political parties and candidates remain with us. All the claims and objections that come up are shared with all the political parties. No deletion can be done without Form 7,” Kumar stated.

EVM Rigging Claims Also Rejected

Addressing concerns about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) reliability, the Chief Election Commissioner reiterated that EVMs are secure and immune to tampering. “There is no evidence of unreliability or any drawback in the EVMs… There is no question of introducing a virus or bug in the EVM. There is no question of invalid votes in the EVM. No rigging is possible. High Courts and the Supreme Court are continuously saying this in different judgments… What else can be said? EVMs are foolproof devices for counting. Allegations of tempering are baseless,” Kumar said.

He further argued that reverting to paper ballots would be a “regressive” move, stressing that the EVM system is designed to maintain the integrity of elections.

Previous Allegations of Voter Deletion

This isn’t the first time Kejriwal has accused the BJP of voter roll manipulation. Earlier this month, he alleged that the party was attempting to delete voters’ names in the New Delhi assembly constituency. The claims have added tension as Kejriwal prepares to face BJP candidate Parvesh Verma in the high-stakes constituency.

Key Dates for the Delhi Elections

The Delhi assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. Both parties have intensified their campaigns, with allegations and counterclaims dominating the political landscape as the election date approaches.

ALSO READ: Tragic Accident In Tirupati: Two Women Devotees Killed By Ambulance On Way To Tirumala

Filed under

arvind kejriwal DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Meta’s New Guidelines Allows Calling Women ‘Household Objects’ On Facebook

Meta’s New Guidelines Allows Calling Women ‘Household Objects’ On Facebook

Delhi HC Rejects To Direct Centre On Plea For Rehabilitation Package To Pak Migrants

Delhi HC Rejects To Direct Centre On Plea For Rehabilitation Package To Pak Migrants

Congress Questions Feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ During Parliamentary Panel Meeting

Congress Questions Feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ During Parliamentary Panel Meeting

TMC Backs AAP For Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal Has A Heartfelt Reply To Mamata Banerjee

TMC Backs AAP For Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal Has A Heartfelt Reply To Mamata Banerjee

Delhi HC Rejects Petition For FoB In Cantonment, Directs Authorities To Look Into Requirement

Delhi HC Rejects Petition For FoB In Cantonment, Directs Authorities To Look Into Requirement

Entertainment

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After Golden Globes Appearance

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox