Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Elections 2025: Who Ruled Last Time? A Detailed Look At National Capital’s 70 Constituencies

The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 are set for February 5. Here's an overview of constituencies, voter demographics, key issues, and past performances.

Delhi Elections 2025: Who Ruled Last Time? A Detailed Look At National Capital’s 70 Constituencies

The Delhi Assembly elections for 2025 are set to take place in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. As the national capital gears up for this political showdown, here is a detailed breakdown of the 70 constituencies, voter demographics, party performances from the last election, and key statistics to watch out for.

Constituency Overview: A Look Back at 2020

In the 2020 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintained a stronghold in Delhi, winning 62 of the 70 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 8 seats. The Congress party, which once dominated the capital’s political landscape, failed to win any seats.

Here’s how the constituencies shaped up:

Constituency 2020 Winner Party Vote Share (%)
Nerela Sharad Chauhan AAP 57.2
Burari Sanjeev Jha AAP 60.3
Timarpur Dilip Pandey AAP 58.9
Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma AAP 53.7
Badli Ajesh Yadav AAP 55.4
Rithala Mohinder Goyal AAP 59.8

(Note: Complete list of constituencies to follow in the subsequent sections.)

Voter Demographics

For the 2025 elections, the total number of registered voters in Delhi stands at 1.55 crore. This includes:

  • Male Voters: 83.49 lakh
  • Female Voters: 71.74 lakh
  • First-Time Voters (18-19 years): 2.08 lakh
  • Young Voters (21-23 years): 25.89 lakh

The electorate has seen an increase of 2.75 lakh voters since the last election, reflecting a growing and dynamic voter base.

Polling Stations and Electoral Facilitation

A total of 13,033 polling stations will be set up across Delhi, each accommodating a maximum of 1,500 voters. To assist voters, the Election Commission will issue Voter Information Slips, which will include details about the polling station, date, and time of voting. The initiative aims to improve voter turnout and streamline the voting process.

Performance of Key Parties in 2020

AAP

  • Seats Won: 62
  • Vote Share: 54.4%
  • Key Winning Constituencies:
    • Kalkaji (Atishi Marlena): 58.1%
    • Okhla (Amanatullah Khan): 71.8%
    • Chandni Chowk (Parlad Singh Sawhney): 61.2%

BJP

  • Seats Won: 8
  • Vote Share: 32.3%
  • Key Winning Constituencies:
    • Rohini (Vijender Gupta): 51.5%
    • Karawal Nagar (Mohan Singh Bisht): 53.2%

Congress

  • Seats Won: 0
  • Vote Share: 4.3%
  • Best Performance: Sadar Bazar, where they secured 19.2% of the votes.

Gender-Wise Analysis of 2020 Elections

  • Male Turnout: 65.2%
  • Female Turnout: 59.8%

While male voters participated more actively, the gender gap in voter turnout has been narrowing over the years. Efforts to encourage female voter participation include targeted awareness campaigns.

Key Issues for 2025 Elections

  1. Governance and Infrastructure:
    • AAP’s flagship initiatives such as free electricity, water subsidies, and improved government schools will be under scrutiny.
    • BJP’s campaign promises include enhanced infrastructure and women’s safety.
  2. Women and Youth Participation:
    • With a significant number of first-time voters, both parties are focusing on engaging the youth with employment promises and educational reforms.
  3. Economic Challenges:
    • Rising inflation and unemployment will play a crucial role in shaping voter preferences.

Electoral Schedule

  • Gazette Notification: January 10
  • Last Date for Nominations: January 17
  • Scrutiny of Nominations: January 18
  • Withdrawal of Candidature: January 20
  • Polling Day: February 5
  • Counting Day: February 8

This election will test the AAP’s popularity as it battles anti-incumbency after two consecutive terms. The BJP will aim to improve its standing, leveraging national issues and strong campaigning. The Congress, although a distant competitor, seeks to rebuild its base and regain relevance in the capital.

With voter demographics evolving and a mix of seasoned and young candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly elections of 2025 promise to be a decisive moment in shaping the future of the national capital.

ALSO READ: Why Every Voter Should Download This App For Convenient Voter ID Services

Filed under

2025 Delhi Assembly elections DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Meta’s New Guidelines Allows Calling Women ‘Household Objects’ On Facebook

Meta’s New Guidelines Allows Calling Women ‘Household Objects’ On Facebook

Delhi HC Rejects To Direct Centre On Plea For Rehabilitation Package To Pak Migrants

Delhi HC Rejects To Direct Centre On Plea For Rehabilitation Package To Pak Migrants

Congress Questions Feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ During Parliamentary Panel Meeting

Congress Questions Feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ During Parliamentary Panel Meeting

TMC Backs AAP For Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal Has A Heartfelt Reply To Mamata Banerjee

TMC Backs AAP For Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal Has A Heartfelt Reply To Mamata Banerjee

Delhi HC Rejects Petition For FoB In Cantonment, Directs Authorities To Look Into Requirement

Delhi HC Rejects Petition For FoB In Cantonment, Directs Authorities To Look Into Requirement

Entertainment

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After Golden Globes Appearance

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox