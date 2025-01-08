Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AIMIM Names Delhi Riots Accused Shifa ur Rehman as Okhla Candidate

Currently in jail, Rehman, who is also the chairman of the Jamia Alumni Association, was an active participant in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AIMIM Names Delhi Riots Accused Shifa ur Rehman as Okhla Candidate

In a move sparking widespread debate, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded Shifa ur Rehman, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, as its candidate for the Okhla constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Rehman, currently in jail, serves as the chairman of the Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association. He played a prominent role in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh, which became the epicenter of anti-CAA demonstrations.

The decision pits Rehman against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan, a dominant political figure in Okhla. 

This announcement follows AIMIM’s decision to field another Delhi riot accused, Tahir Hussain, from the Mustafabad constituency. Hussain, a former AAP councillor, was expelled from the party following allegations of his involvement in the riots.

AIMIM’s choice of candidates has drawn criticism from various quarters, with detractors accusing the party of attempting to polarize voters. However, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has defended the move, stating that the candidates are victims of political vendettas and deserve a fair chance to represent their constituencies.

The decision to field Rehman and Hussain is seen as part of AIMIM’s strategy to expand its influence in Delhi, particularly in constituencies with a significant Muslim population. The party’s foray into the capital’s political landscape adds another layer of complexity to the electoral battle, which is already being closely watched for its high-stakes contests.

The elections are set to test AIMIM’s appeal among Delhi’s Muslim electorate, as well as the public’s reaction to its controversial choices for candidates.

Also Read: Four Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured in Car Accident Near Kerala’s Thiruvampadi

Filed under

2025 Delhi Assembly elections AIMIM

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi HC Swears In 2 Additional Judges, Strength Now At 37

Delhi HC Swears In 2 Additional Judges, Strength Now At 37

Is Elon Musk Going Mad? Biographer Sounds The Alarm Over CEO’s Political Actions

Is Elon Musk Going Mad? Biographer Sounds The Alarm Over CEO’s Political Actions

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To...

Who Is Divine Iheme? Meet The 15-Year-Old Prodigy Already Drawing Comparisons To Noah Lyles

Who Is Divine Iheme? Meet The 15-Year-Old Prodigy Already Drawing Comparisons To Noah Lyles

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing...

Entertainment

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After Golden Globes Appearance

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After

Liam Payne’s Drug Supplier Surrenders To Police But Pleads Not Guilty Days After His Lawyer Said He Won’t Be In Jail

Liam Payne’s Drug Supplier Surrenders To Police But Pleads Not Guilty Days After His Lawyer

Jennifer Lopez Sets Her Priorities As She Won’t Return Her $5 Million Worth 8-Carat Green Diamond Ring After Settling Divorce

Jennifer Lopez Sets Her Priorities As She Won’t Return Her $5 Million Worth 8-Carat Green

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox