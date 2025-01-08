Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AIMIM Names Delhi Riots Accused Shifa ur Rehman as Okhla Candidate

Currently in jail, Rehman, who is also the chairman of the Jamia Alumni Association, was an active participant in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a move sparking widespread debate, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded Shifa ur Rehman, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, as its candidate for the Okhla constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Rehman, currently in jail, serves as the chairman of the Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association. He played a prominent role in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh, which became the epicenter of anti-CAA demonstrations.

The decision pits Rehman against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan, a dominant political figure in Okhla.

This announcement follows AIMIM’s decision to field another Delhi riot accused, Tahir Hussain, from the Mustafabad constituency. Hussain, a former AAP councillor, was expelled from the party following allegations of his involvement in the riots.

AIMIM’s choice of candidates has drawn criticism from various quarters, with detractors accusing the party of attempting to polarize voters. However, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has defended the move, stating that the candidates are victims of political vendettas and deserve a fair chance to represent their constituencies.

The decision to field Rehman and Hussain is seen as part of AIMIM’s strategy to expand its influence in Delhi, particularly in constituencies with a significant Muslim population. The party’s foray into the capital’s political landscape adds another layer of complexity to the electoral battle, which is already being closely watched for its high-stakes contests.

The elections are set to test AIMIM’s appeal among Delhi’s Muslim electorate, as well as the public’s reaction to its controversial choices for candidates.

