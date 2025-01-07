Home
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
we-woman
Why Every Voter Should Download This App For Convenient Voter ID Services

With the Election Commission’s new app, voters can easily manage their voter ID services, access polling booth details, and report election violations.

Why Every Voter Should Download This App For Convenient Voter ID Services

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5 have prompted the Election Commission to launch a comprehensive app, designed to simplify voter-related services. In an effort to streamline the election process, voters can now access a wide array of services through this user-friendly app and the accompanying web portal.

The newly introduced app allows voters to easily create voter ID cards, make necessary corrections, download voter lists, and more. This initiative, highlighted by the Election Commission through its official X handle, aims to enhance voter convenience and participation. Along with this app, the Election Commission has launched three other essential apps: CVIGIL, KYC, and Suvidha Portal, each serving specific purposes for citizens and candidates.

VHA App: A One-Stop Solution for Voters

The VHA (Voter Help App) is the central app for voters, offering a wide range of features that help simplify the electoral process. It enables users to check their names on the voter list, access polling booth details, and receive voting slips. Available for both Android and iOS users, the app requires registration using your mobile number and email address.

Once registered, the app allows voters to:

  • Apply for a new voter ID online
  • Verify their name in the voter list
  • Find polling booth information
  • Directly contact their Block Level Officer (BLO) or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)
  • Download the e-EPIC (voter slip)

This all-in-one app ensures that voters can easily navigate the election process from start to finish, offering a user-friendly experience.

CVIGIL App: Ensuring Fair Elections

The CVIGIL app plays a crucial role in maintaining election integrity by allowing citizens to report election-related irregularities or breaches of the model code of conduct. When users observe any violations, they can submit complaints with accompanying photos or videos as evidence. The Election Commission guarantees that action will be taken within 100 minutes of the complaint being filed, ensuring a quick and responsive system.

KYC and Suvidha Portal Apps

For election candidates, the KYC app helps with registering affidavits, while the Suvidha Portal provides the necessary permissions for conducting election campaigns and rallies. These tools streamline the process for candidates and contribute to a smoother election environment.

These apps make it easier for voters and candidates to manage all their election-related activities. The Election Commission’s initiative to digitize these services demonstrates their commitment to ensuring a fair and accessible election process for everyone. Whether you’re voting in Delhi or another state, these apps provide the essential tools to make your electoral experience seamless and efficient.

