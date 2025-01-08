Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Delhi Assembly Elections: Confederation Of Traders To Hold Mahapanchayat Next Week

Over 500 representatives from market and industry associations will gather to discuss key issues impacting entrepreneurs, including factory licenses, infrastructure concerns, and sector-specific challenges faced by hotels, restaurants, and women entrepreneurs. The event will be held at the Constitution Club of India.

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the leading organization for traders and entrepreneurs, has announced plans to hold a large-scale Mahapanchayat of traders next week.

The event will include representatives from business organizations as well as key entrepreneurs from industrial areas. Over 500 market and industry associations will come together to discuss the current state and future direction of the elections.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal stated that the Mahapanchayat, set to take place at the Constitution Club of India next week, will focus on the concerns of businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Delhi has 56 industrial areas, each facing its own set of challenges. Key issues for entrepreneurs include factory licenses, fire NOCs, infrastructure concerns such as roads, sewage, water, and high electricity costs.

Brijesh Goyal further highlighted that market associations also have their own set of demands. The hotel, restaurant, and banquet sectors have specific issues, as do women entrepreneurs.

CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora and Senior Vice President Deepak Garg emphasized that more than 500 representatives will deliberate on these matters and form a collective opinion during the Mahapanchayat.

Trader organizations of big markets like Kashmiri Gate Market, Mori Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Gandhi Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Chawri Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market, Connaught Place, Kamla Nagar etc. will be a part of the Mahapanchayat as well.

ALSO READ: AAP Candidates List For Delhi Election 2025: Check Complete Details Here

Filed under

Delhi Assembly elections 2025

