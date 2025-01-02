Delhi Café Owner Dies By Suicide, Wife’s Instagram Post On ‘Abuse’ Under Investigation

A popular Delhi café owner took his own life on December 31 in a troubled marriage. His wife's recent Instagram post about escaping "toxicity" and "narcissistic abuse" has led to allegations from the family, sparking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The tragic death of a 40-year-old café owner in Delhi on December 31 has raised questions about marital discord and allegations of harassment. The businessman, embroiled in a contentious divorce case with his wife, was found hanging in his Model Town residence.

Police are investigating claims that mental harassment by his wife and her family contributed to his suicide.

Cryptic Instagram Post Days Before Death

The owner’s wife had posted on Instagram two days before the incident, claiming she was free from “toxicity and narcissistic abuse.” She explained how relieved she was that she was finally free from negativity and was healing. According to her, higher powers would decide what to do with her “abusers.” The account now seems to be deleted and added even more to the mystery surrounding the incident.

Reportedly, the night before his death, the deceased conversed with his wife. It is reported that they had argued over their common business during that call. Alleging mental harassment and this one conversation, his family says the businessman made his tragic decision.

“The father of the deceased said that his son was under marital discord and was being harassed by his daughter-in-law, which compelled him to take his life,” said Bhisham Singh, DCP North West Delhi.

The businessman’s sister also echoed the same sentiments, stating that his wife, along with her family, had subjected him to mental torture. She further disclosed that her brother had recorded a video detailing the alleged harassment he faced, which now forms part of the ongoing probe.

Police Probe On

The authorities have confiscated the mobile phone of the owner of the café and are questioning the claims presented by both families. “We are carrying out an unbiased investigation into the matter. Both families have brought allegations, and a divorce case is ongoing,” Singh added.

The wife’s family has rejected the accusations and raised counterclaims that further complicated the case.

