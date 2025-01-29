Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Court Grants 5 Days Custody Parole To 2020 Riots Accused Shafa Ur Rehman

A Delhi court granted five-day custody parole to human rights activist Shifa Ur Rehman, allowing him to contest and campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Court Grants 5 Days Custody Parole To 2020 Riots Accused Shafa Ur Rehman


A Delhi court on Wednesday granted five-day custody parole to human rights activist Shifa Ur Rehman, allowing him to contest and campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rehman, the former president of the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI), is an undertrial prisoner in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who was hearing Rehman’s plea for interim bail of four weeks, directed his release from January 30 to February 3 for 12 hours each day. The court set a security deposit of ₹2.07 lakh for the parole period.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Although Rehman’s case is distinct from that of co-accused Mohammad Tahir Hussain, the judge noted that the Supreme Court had recently granted only custody parole, not interim bail, to Hussain.

“When the Supreme Court has declined interim bail to the co-accused and granted only custody parole, this court should also follow the same,” the judge stated.

Rehman, who is contesting from the Okhla constituency on an All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket, has been strictly instructed not to comment on his pending cases during his campaign, speeches, or press conferences. AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, recently announced his candidacy for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

A prominent figure in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, Rehman was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other IPC sections for allegedly being a key conspirator in the 2020 Delhi riots.

The violence, which left 53 people—mostly Muslims—dead and many injured, has been linked to a broader conspiracy, according to investigators.

The arrest of Rehman and other activists has drawn international attention. On June 26, 2020, several United Nations experts called for their release, stating that their detention appeared to be aimed at silencing dissent.

They remarked that the arrests sent “a chilling message… that criticism of government policies will not be tolerated.”

With the court’s decision, Rehman will now have limited freedom to campaign for his election bid while remaining under legal scrutiny.

Read More: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Explore A Comprehensive Law For Domestic Workers’ Rights

Filed under

Shafa Ur Rehman

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Stampede: 30 Dead, 60 Injured At Midnight, Confirms Kumbh DIG

Maha Kumbh Stampede: 30 Dead, 60 Injured At Midnight, Confirms Kumbh DIG

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Takes Sip Of Yamuna Water, Hits Back At Kejriwal’s ‘Poison’ Allegations

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Takes Sip Of Yamuna Water, Hits Back At Kejriwal’s ‘Poison’...

Bagva App Announces Exciting Rewards for Maha Kumbh – Check Out the Prizes!

Bagva App Announces Exciting Rewards for Maha Kumbh – Check Out the Prizes!

Sandeep Dikshit On Congress’s Strategy, Delhi’s Development, And The Upcoming Elections

Sandeep Dikshit On Congress’s Strategy, Delhi’s Development, And The Upcoming Elections

Rashid Engineer Moves Delhi HC For Interim Bail To Attend Parliament’s Budget Session

Rashid Engineer Moves Delhi HC For Interim Bail To Attend Parliament’s Budget Session

Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox