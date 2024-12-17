Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi Court Issues Show Cause Notice to Officers in Acid Attack Case Over Evidence Lapse

In a recent acid attack case, the Rohini Court in Delhi found serious lapses in evidence handling. Court noted that despite acid stains on the mattress where the victim was sitting during the attack, the first investigating officer failed to seize it.

Delhi Court Issues Show Cause Notice to Officers in Acid Attack Case Over Evidence Lapse

In a recent acid attack case, the Rohini Court in Delhi found serious lapses in evidence handling.

The court noted that despite acid stains on the mattress where the victim was sitting during the attack, the first investigating officer failed to seize it.

Only later, the second officer took possession of the mattress and the victim’s saree. As a result, the court issued a show cause notice to both officers, asking them to explain why they shouldn’t face departmental action for mishandling crucial evidence.

The court also learned that one of the accused had passed away and ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) to submit a death verification report. The case is scheduled for prosecution evidence on February 28, 2024.

Earlier, the court denied bail to one of the accused, the victim’s sister-in-law, who had been absconding for 6 years. The Additional Sessions Judge, Dhirendra Rana, emphasized the severe and permanent injuries sustained by the victim, including the loss of an eye and partial speech impairment. The victim’s statement, recorded shortly after the attack, named the accused. The accused was arrested in February 2024 after being declared a proclaimed offender.

The court noted that the victim’s family expressed concerns about a potential threat from the accused, given her past conduct. Considering the serious injuries to the complainant and the accused’s absconding history, the court dismissed the bail application.

Advocate Aditi Drall, representing the complainant, opposed the bail plea, highlighting the victim’s permanent disabilities and the fact that the accused had been absconding. Drall argued that the possibility of the accused fleeing trial was high, and emphasized that the accused’s HIV condition was not an excuse for her actions.

The defense claimed the accused had no knowledge of the proceedings against her and suggested the victim might have fabricated the allegations in retaliation.

The case stems from an incident on June 17, 2018, when the victim, at home, was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and other accused, who strangled her before her husband poured acid into her mouth.

The victim managed to call her brother and the police, leading to the FIR. The investigation is ongoing, with the charges yet to be formally received by the court.

Read More: WATCH: Noida Authority Staff Made Elderly Couple Wait For 50 Mins Standing, CEO Punishes Them With 30 Mins Stand Up

Filed under

Acid Attack Case Rohini Court

Advertisement

Also Read

OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Search To All Users With New Features: Here’s All We Know

OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Search To All Users With New Features: Here’s All We Know

‘Unemployment Rate Comes Down From 6 % In 2017-18 To 3.2 % Now’, Says Nirmala Sitharaman In Parliament Winter Session

‘Unemployment Rate Comes Down From 6 % In 2017-18 To 3.2 % Now’, Says Nirmala...

Maha Kumbh Mela: What Is The Shahi Snan?

Maha Kumbh Mela: What Is The Shahi Snan?

NSA Ajit Doval To Hold Meeting Of Special Representatives With Chinese FM Wang Yi

NSA Ajit Doval To Hold Meeting Of Special Representatives With Chinese FM Wang Yi

Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Backlash From Muslim Groups, Protests Continue As JPC Demands More Time

Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Backlash From Muslim Groups, Protests Continue As JPC Demands More Time

Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The Way Down

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox