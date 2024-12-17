Delhi Court Issues Show Cause Notice to Officers in Acid Attack Case Over Evidence Lapse

In a recent acid attack case, the Rohini Court in Delhi found serious lapses in evidence handling. Court noted that despite acid stains on the mattress where the victim was sitting during the attack, the first investigating officer failed to seize it.

The court noted that despite acid stains on the mattress where the victim was sitting during the attack, the first investigating officer failed to seize it.

Only later, the second officer took possession of the mattress and the victim’s saree. As a result, the court issued a show cause notice to both officers, asking them to explain why they shouldn’t face departmental action for mishandling crucial evidence.

The court also learned that one of the accused had passed away and ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) to submit a death verification report. The case is scheduled for prosecution evidence on February 28, 2024.

Earlier, the court denied bail to one of the accused, the victim’s sister-in-law, who had been absconding for 6 years. The Additional Sessions Judge, Dhirendra Rana, emphasized the severe and permanent injuries sustained by the victim, including the loss of an eye and partial speech impairment. The victim’s statement, recorded shortly after the attack, named the accused. The accused was arrested in February 2024 after being declared a proclaimed offender.

The court noted that the victim’s family expressed concerns about a potential threat from the accused, given her past conduct. Considering the serious injuries to the complainant and the accused’s absconding history, the court dismissed the bail application.

Advocate Aditi Drall, representing the complainant, opposed the bail plea, highlighting the victim’s permanent disabilities and the fact that the accused had been absconding. Drall argued that the possibility of the accused fleeing trial was high, and emphasized that the accused’s HIV condition was not an excuse for her actions.

The defense claimed the accused had no knowledge of the proceedings against her and suggested the victim might have fabricated the allegations in retaliation.

The case stems from an incident on June 17, 2018, when the victim, at home, was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and other accused, who strangled her before her husband poured acid into her mouth.

The victim managed to call her brother and the police, leading to the FIR. The investigation is ongoing, with the charges yet to be formally received by the court.

