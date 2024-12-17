The incident occurred on Monday when an elderly couple visited the Noida Authority office seeking assistance. Despite standing at a counter for nearly 50 minutes, their concerns were ignored.

Noida Authority CEO Dr. Lokesh M ordered 16 officials of the residential plot department to work while standing for 30 minutes after they failed to assist an elderly couple promptly.

The incident occurred on Monday when an elderly couple visited the Noida Authority office seeking assistance. Despite standing at a counter for nearly 50 minutes, their concerns were ignored.

Dr. Lokesh M, a 2005-batch IAS officer, noticed the situation through the office’s CCTV cameras and immediately directed a woman official to assist the couple or inform them clearly if their work could not be done.

WATCH HERE:

In Noida Authority, an elderly couple was struggling to get their file approved but faced complete neglect. Witnessing this, the CEO took a bold step – ordered all employees to stand and work for 30 minutes as punishment!#CEO #Noida pic.twitter.com/RrZMOAc4xn — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 17, 2024

However, 20 minutes later, the CEO again checked the footage and found the elderly couple still standing unattended.

Enraged by the staff’s negligence, Dr. Lokesh M visited the department, reprimanded the officials, and ordered them to remain standing for 30 minutes while performing their duties.

A video of the staff standing as punishment, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked widespread praise for the CEO. The footage shows multiple officials, including women, working without chairs as directed.

Dr. Lokesh M reportedly told the staff, *“Only when you work while standing, you will understand the difficulties faced by the elderly.”* The Noida Authority office is equipped with 65 CCTV cameras, which the CEO frequently monitors to ensure efficiency and timely service, particularly for senior citizens and other visitors.

The move has received strong support online, with social media users commending the CEO’s strict action to hold government staff accountable and improve public service delivery.

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) office serves hundreds of residents daily for various purposes, and the CEO’s intervention reflects a growing emphasis on transparency and prompt grievance redressal.

ALSO READ: Bitcoin Scam: Raj Kundra Challenges ED’s Asset Seizure