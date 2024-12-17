Bitcoin Scam: Raj Kundra Challenges ED’s Asset Seizure

Businessman Raj Kundra questioned the Enforcement Directorate regarding the attachment of his properties in the case related to Amit Bhardwaj’s Bitcoin scam.

Businessman Raj Kundra on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the attachment of his properties in the case related to Amit Bhardwaj’s Bitcoin scam.

Speaking to the media, Kundra clarified that his only involvement with Bhardwaj was as a businessman who introduced him to an Israeli friend with expertise in Bitcoin technology.

Kundra reflected on the situation, saying, “That introduction has cost me dearly, as my properties are now attached.” He further explained, “In the attachment order, it is clearly stated that there is no evidence of any funds going to Raj Kundra. Amit Bhardwaj, a respected businessman and ‘crypto king,’ was involved in Bitcoin mining. I knew an Israeli expert in this field, so I introduced them.”

Kundra also questioned the ED’s jurisdiction in the case, given his limited involvement. “I am a British citizen. I met Bhardwaj in Dubai, and there was an Israeli party involved. So, why is the ED involved in this?” he asked.

Kundra emphasized that he had been called as a witness six years ago, during which he provided all the relevant facts. He expressed surprise at the recent attachment of his properties in relation to the Bitcoin case, stating, “I was called as a witness 6 years ago and asked about my dealings with Amit Bhardwaj. I went there six times and shared all the facts. Now, in 2024, without any new information, all my properties have been attached. I don’t understand this.”

He added, “They called me again, asking the same questions they did six years ago. Now, we will fight this in court, and we will win.”

In April 2024, the ED attached properties worth Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, alleging they had collected large sums of money through Bitcoin investments and made false promises of 10% returns.

Furthermore, ED also revealed that Kundra had received 285 Bitcoins from Bhardwaj, the mastermind behind the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. These 285 Bitcoins, which are still in Kundra’s possession, are currently valued at Rs 150 crore.

