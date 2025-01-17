Delhi Election 2025: AAP, BJP, Congress Woo Women Voters With Cash Transfers And Welfare Schemes

With 46% of Delhi's voters being women, AAP, BJP, and Congress unveil targeted cash transfers and welfare schemes to sway women voters ahead of the February 5 polls.

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near on February 5, political parties are rolling out their best strategies to win over women voters, a significant segment in the national capital. With over 46% of registered voters in Delhi being women, all major parties have turned their attention to female constituents, promising cash transfers and welfare schemes tailored to their needs.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is offering Rs 2,100 per month to women as part of their cash transfer initiative. This promise comes alongside a renewed focus on female-friendly transport policies, with free bus travel and discounted Metro fares for women. Kejriwal has emphasized that the scheme aims to empower women financially, helping those in need.

The Congress party is not far behind, pledging Rs 2,500 monthly to women voters. They also promise a monthly ration kit containing essential food items, such as rice, sugar, and tea leaves, aiming to ease the burden of rising living costs. This move follows their successful ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ initiative in Karnataka, which helped the party secure a significant victory.

On the other hand, the BJP is emphasizing support for pregnant women, offering a one-time payment of Rs 21,000 and additional assistance for childbirth. The party also promises Rs 2,500 per month for women, presenting it as a comprehensive plan to support female voters in Delhi.

While these initiatives are gaining attention, some critics argue that cash transfers, while helpful in the short term, might not address deeper issues such as women’s safety and employment opportunities. Nevertheless, with women’s voter turnout increasing, these policies could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the election.

