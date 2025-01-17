AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Ayushman Bharat health scheme on Friday, calling it the “biggest scam” in India.

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Ayushman Bharat health scheme on Friday, calling it the “biggest scam” in India. His remarks came in the wake of the Supreme Court staying a Delhi High Court directive that had required the Delhi government to sign an agreement with the Centre to implement the scheme in the capital.

At a press conference, Kejriwal said, “I am glad the Supreme Court has confirmed that Ayushman Bharat is a fake scheme. It is the biggest scam in the country. When the central government changes and an inquiry is conducted, people will realize just how massive this scam truly is.”

Supreme Court Stays High Court’s Directive

The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily stayed the Delhi High Court’s December 24 order, which had instructed the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union Health Ministry by January 5. This MoU was intended to enable the rollout of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court had earlier emphasized the necessity of implementing the scheme fully in the capital, arguing that it would grant residents access to crucial health funds and facilities. However, the AAP-led Delhi government contested this directive, prompting the matter to reach the Supreme Court.

Arvind Kejriwal and Centre Clash Over Ayushman Bharat

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, touted as one of the central government’s flagship health initiatives, has been implemented in 33 states and union territories across the country. Despite its nationwide rollout, Delhi remains a significant exception due to the ongoing conflict between the state and central governments.

The Delhi government has raised concerns about the scheme’s effectiveness and transparency, citing potential misuse of funds and questioning its impact. This dispute has further intensified political tensions between the AAP and the BJP-led central government.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Alternative Proposals for Public Welfare

While addressing the press, Kejriwal also announced AAP’s new public welfare initiatives, including free bus rides for students—a scheme that would now extend to male students—and a 50% discount on metro rides. These measures aim to provide relief to Delhi residents and strengthen AAP’s focus on affordable public transportation.

The Supreme Court’s stay on the High Court order has temporarily halted the push for implementing Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, leaving the future of the scheme in the capital uncertain. Meanwhile, the AAP government continues to advocate for its own model of healthcare and welfare initiatives, which it claims are more effective and less prone to corruption.