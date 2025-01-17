Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Relaxes Pollution Curbs, These Car Categories Allowed Back On Roads

Delhi-NCR lifts Stage-III pollution curbs as air quality improves. BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles can resume operations.

Delhi Relaxes Pollution Curbs, These Car Categories Allowed Back On Roads

Delhi and its neighboring areas saw a welcome relief today as anti-pollution restrictions under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were revoked. The decision came after a notable improvement in air quality levels. This follows the earlier rollback of GRAP-4 curbs by the central panel monitoring Delhi-NCR’s air quality.

With the relaxation, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles can once again ply on Delhi-NCR roads, marking a significant shift for daily commuters and businesses impacted by the earlier bans.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) justified the move, citing Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) which stood at 289 on Friday. This figure is well below the Supreme Court’s benchmark of 350 for invoking Stage-III curbs.

The curbs had been reimposed on January 15 after Delhi’s AQI reached the ‘severe’ category, prompting the enforcement of strict measures to combat pollution. However, improved weather conditions and a dip in pollution levels prompted authorities to gradually roll back restrictions.

CAQM explained that after revoking GRAP-4 on Thursday, they maintained GRAP-3 measures as a precautionary step. “Considering the uncertainties in model predictions and abrupt fluctuations in meteorological factors, GRAP-3 was retained temporarily,” the panel stated.

This rollback provides relief to vehicle owners and industries in the region, reflecting a broader trend of improving air quality. However, experts continue to emphasize the importance of long-term solutions to address the root causes of pollution.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to sustainable practices to ensure the air quality does not deteriorate further.

ALSO READ: Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Filed under

air pollution Delhi

Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Man Sentenced To 8 Years For Attempted White House Attack

Indian Man Sentenced To 8 Years For Attempted White House Attack

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Delayed: What Are The Keypoints Of The Deal?

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Delayed: What Are The Keypoints Of The Deal?

Relief for Bengaluru IT Professionals? Uber’s Shuttle Buses May Be The Answer

Relief for Bengaluru IT Professionals? Uber’s Shuttle Buses May Be The Answer

Israel’s Security Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement

Israel’s Security Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi To skip Donald Trump’s swearing In ceremony

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi To skip Donald Trump’s swearing In ceremony

Entertainment

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox