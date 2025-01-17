Delhi Relaxes Pollution Curbs, These Car Categories Allowed Back On Roads

Delhi and its neighboring areas saw a welcome relief today as anti-pollution restrictions under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were revoked. The decision came after a notable improvement in air quality levels. This follows the earlier rollback of GRAP-4 curbs by the central panel monitoring Delhi-NCR’s air quality.

With the relaxation, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles can once again ply on Delhi-NCR roads, marking a significant shift for daily commuters and businesses impacted by the earlier bans.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) justified the move, citing Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) which stood at 289 on Friday. This figure is well below the Supreme Court’s benchmark of 350 for invoking Stage-III curbs.

The curbs had been reimposed on January 15 after Delhi’s AQI reached the ‘severe’ category, prompting the enforcement of strict measures to combat pollution. However, improved weather conditions and a dip in pollution levels prompted authorities to gradually roll back restrictions.

CAQM explained that after revoking GRAP-4 on Thursday, they maintained GRAP-3 measures as a precautionary step. “Considering the uncertainties in model predictions and abrupt fluctuations in meteorological factors, GRAP-3 was retained temporarily,” the panel stated.

This rollback provides relief to vehicle owners and industries in the region, reflecting a broader trend of improving air quality. However, experts continue to emphasize the importance of long-term solutions to address the root causes of pollution.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to sustainable practices to ensure the air quality does not deteriorate further.

