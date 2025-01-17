Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

As the highly anticipated Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai approaches, authorities are taking no chances when it comes to security. Nearly 1,000 police officers will be stationed around the venue to ensure the safety of attendees and maintain law and order. The band is set to perform at the DY Patil Stadium as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, with three concerts scheduled on January 18, 19, and 21.

With an estimated 45,000 fans expected at the event, the Navi Mumbai police have set up extensive security measures. The force will deploy 70 officers and 434 policemen inside the stadium to manage the crowd and coordinate the event. Additionally, 21 officers and 440 policemen will be stationed outside the venue each day to oversee security in the surrounding areas.

In an effort to minimize traffic disruptions and enhance safety, local authorities have also enforced a ban on heavy vehicles from Uran, Nhavasheva, Pune, and Thane from entering the area during the concert days. The Thane city police have issued similar orders within their jurisdiction, restricting heavy vehicle movement to ensure smoother traffic flow.

The careful planning underscores the scale of this event, as Coldplay’s popularity continues to attract massive crowds. With such an impressive security presence, both the police and concert organizers are committed to delivering a seamless experience for fans while prioritizing public safety. As the countdown to the concert continues, music lovers in Navi Mumbai are in for an unforgettable show, knowing that their safety is in good hands.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Releases Sankalp Patra ‘Manifesto’ Ahead of Assembly Polls