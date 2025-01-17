Railway Introduces Two Special Trains Ahead Of Coldplay Concerts Amid Skyrocketing Airfares

The two special trains are being operated as "winter specials" due to the directive issued by the Railway Board, and they will be used for passengers during the rush caused by the Coldplay event too, according to a Western Railway official.

The Western Railway today announced two special trains between the cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, to be operated on January 25 and 26, amid the rising popularity of Coldplay concerts in the city. According to the officials of the railway administration, these two special trains would help reduce congestion in travel amidst skyrocketing airfares on the route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

The concerts by Coldplay, scheduled for January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, have created a lot of buzz, which has led to a spurt in demand for both flights and trains. As air fares are skyrocketing due to the huge number of passengers traveling to Gujarat for the concerts, these special trains are a godsend for music lovers who are seeking cheaper travel.

About the Special Trains

The two special trains are being operated as “winter specials” due to the directive issued by the Railway Board, and they will be used for passengers during the rush caused by the Coldplay event too, according to a Western Railway official.

The train will leave Bandra Terminus in Mumbai at 6:15 am on both January 25 and 26, reaching Ahmedabad at 2:00 pm. Towards the return journey, the trains will depart from Ahmedabad the following day at 1:40 am and will reach Bandra Terminus by 8:40 am. On the route, the trains will halt at several key stations, namely Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, and Gertapur.

This comes at a time when travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad has seen such a boom in demand within the last few days that it becomes tough to secure seats in the regular trains, with an inflated price tag for airfares.

The popularity of Coldplay, one of the world’s most renowned rock bands, has led to a significant spike in airfare prices between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, as many fans flock to the concerts in Gujarat. With the concert dates coinciding with a period of peak travel demand, flight tickets have become unaffordable for many.

The special trains of Western Railway will be a much-needed alternative for those seeking more budget-friendly options. The trains will also help address the congestion on regular trains, which have already been filling up quickly due to the increased number of travelers.

Railway officials also said that even these two “winter specials” may not be sufficient to meet the massive demand. They referred to the earlier experiences of large events like the Cricket World Cup, when the railways had to introduce extra trains to cope with the rush of passengers. With the huge popularity of Coldplay, the special trains may be in great demand, and authorities are preparing for the eventuality of extra services being needed.

More travel options for concertgoers

Arrangements are already in place for concertgoers going to the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai. FTR suburban local trains have been booked by the organizers of the events to transport viewers to the concerts of Coldplay at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 18, 19, and 21 January. These are some of the arrangements that have been made to ensure smooth travel for the thousands expected to attend the concerts in Mumbai, as the excitement around Coldplay’s performances has been palpable in both cities.

