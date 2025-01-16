Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5 Crore To Amrita Singh After Divorce

Saif has shared in interviews that their relationship faced several challenges over the years. Differences in their lifestyles and personalities reportedly created a strain in their marriage.

Saif Ali Khan’s first wife was actress Amrita Singh, a renowned Bollywood star known for her performances in the 1980s and 1990s.

The couple’s love story was unconventional and captured the attention of the media and fans due to their age difference and unique journey to marriage. Saif, a 21-year-old newcomer in Bollywood, and Amrita, an established actress, first met in the late 1980s.

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife?

Their first interaction reportedly happened during a professional meeting, where Saif was immediately smitten by Amrita’s charm and confidence.

Despite coming from vastly different backgrounds—Amrita from a Punjabi-Sikh family with a Bollywood legacy and Saif from a royal Pataudi lineage—they connected on a personal level. Their chemistry quickly turned into a romantic relationship, defying the norms of the time.

The couple’s bond strengthened despite skepticism from friends and family due to their 12-year age gap and contrasting career stages.

Amrita was at the peak of her career, while Saif was just starting out. Their relationship became serious, and they decided to marry in 1991 in a private ceremony. Saif and Amrita had two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, during their 13-year marriage before separating in 2004.

Their love story remains one of the most talked-about in Bollywood, showcasing how opposites can attract and form a connection despite societal pressures and expectations.

When Saif Ali Khan Had To Pay Rs 5 Crore To Amrita Singh

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2005, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he was supposed to give Rs 5 crore to Amrita, half of which he had already cleared.

“I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money.”

He added, “I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I’ve earned from doing ads, stage shows and films is being given for my children. I’ve no money. Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who’ve joined her after my departure.”

Saif Ali Khan’s Divorce From Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married for 13 years before their relationship ended in divorce in 2004. Their separation marked the end of one of Bollywood’s most high-profile and unconventional marriages. The couple’s relationship had always been in the limelight due to their 12-year age difference and their contrasting personalities, which initially seemed to complement each other but eventually led to irreconcilable differences.

While the exact reasons for their divorce remain private, Saif has shared in interviews that their relationship faced several challenges over the years. Differences in their lifestyles and personalities reportedly created a strain in their marriage.

Amrita, known for her strong and independent persona, took a break from her acting career after marriage to focus on their family, while Saif continued his journey in Bollywood.

Over time, the demands of their respective roles and evolving priorities led to friction. In interviews, Saif hinted at feeling restricted in the relationship, while Amrita reportedly became increasingly protective and assertive, which caused further strain. Financial stress was also said to have contributed to their conflicts, as Saif had to manage responsibilities while his career was still stabilizing.

