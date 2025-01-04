Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

A stampede-like situation unfolded at Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s Thane event, echoing past incidents of mismanaged gatherings by self-styled godmen. The chaos highlights recurring safety concerns and the rising influence of spiritual figures.

Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

A massive gathering at an event led by self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, turned chaotic on Saturday in the Mankoli Naka area of Thane. Visuals from the scene revealed uncontrollable crowds as security personnel resorted to using sticks to manage the situation.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the ‘peethadhishwar’ of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chattarpur district, is widely known for his ability to narrate personal details of his followers, which critics dismiss as mentalism tricks. His rising popularity has drawn massive audiences to his events, with Saturday’s gathering leading to a stampede-like situation.

Take a Look at this Video:

Similar Incidents in the Past

This incident follows a recent stampede at a religious event held by self-styled godman Pandit Pradeep Mishra in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. While no casualties were reported, authorities noted that crowd mismanagement was a critical issue.

Another tragic stampede occurred in July last year in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of 121 people, mostly women and children. The disaster happened during a satsang by self-styled godman Surajpal alias Bhole Baba, as attendees rushed to touch his feet. Over 2.5 lakh people had gathered, far exceeding the 80,000 capacity permitted for the event.

Police Investigations and Criticisms

The Hathras police investigation blamed the organizers for the deadly stampede, citing gross mismanagement and a failure to control the crowd. Critics argue that such large-scale events organized by self-styled godmen often lack adequate safety measures, leading to fatal consequences.

The popularity of figures like Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Pandit Pradeep Mishra, and Bhole Baba continues to grow among followers despite the risks associated with such events. Bhole Baba, for instance, transitioned from being a police officer to a spiritual leader, gaining immense influence over the years.

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar event Dhirendra Krishna Shastri thane

