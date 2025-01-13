Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Smriti Irani Expected To Contest In Delhi Assembly Elections, Sources Indicate

Smriti Irani is expected to contest in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with sources revealing her potential candidacy.

Smriti Irani Expected To Contest In Delhi Assembly Elections, Sources Indicate

Sources have suggested that Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, is preparing to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Known for her strong political presence and previous victories, Irani is expected to play a pivotal role in the BJP’s strategy for the polls. While the official announcement is yet to be made, her potential candidacy is generating significant buzz in political circles. Irani’s decision could significantly impact the dynamics of the Delhi elections, where the competition remains fierce between major political parties.

Currently serving as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani has built a reputation for her decisive leadership and focus on key social issues. Her tenure has seen significant efforts toward improving women’s safety, enhancing access to education, and promoting child welfare in India. As a minister, she has pushed forward several initiatives aimed at empowering women, including the Mahila Shakti Kendra Scheme, which aims to empower rural women with skill development and economic opportunities.

Irani’s political journey has been remarkable, especially considering her rise from the political periphery to becoming a central figure in Indian politics. Before her current role, she served as the Union Minister for Textiles, where she oversaw initiatives to revive the handloom industry and support weavers. Her work in this sector was widely praised for its emphasis on boosting indigenous crafts and creating job opportunities.

Smriti Irani’s political career has not been without its challenges. She gained national attention in 2014 when she contested the prestigious Amethi constituency against Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, a race she lost but which saw her emerge as a formidable force in the BJP. She later made a successful comeback by winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Chhindwara seat in Madhya Pradesh, cementing her place as one of the BJP’s key leaders.

If Irani decides to contest the Delhi Assembly elections, her entry could bring a fresh wave of energy to the BJP’s campaign, which has struggled to secure a foothold in the national capital in recent years. Her strong grassroots connection, combined with her government experience, could prove to be a game-changer for the BJP as it seeks to challenge the dominance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in the city. Irani’s decision will likely be closely watched as it could reshape the trajectory of the upcoming election.

ALSO READ: Foreign Ministry Summons Bangladesh's Top Envoy A Day After Dhaka's Action

 

This is a developing story

Filed under

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS smriti irani

