Foreign Ministry Summons Bangladesh’s Top Envoy A Day After Dhaka’s Action

In a significant diplomatic development, India’s Foreign Ministry summoned Nural Islam, the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, today to discuss the growing tensions between the two nations. This move follows a series of diplomatic exchanges sparked by a border dispute.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs had summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma after allegations emerged that India was planning to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangladesh border. These actions were claimed to violate an existing bilateral agreement that governs activities along the border. Verma’s meeting in Dhaka with Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin lasted about 45 minutes, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to maintaining communication through their respective border security forces, the BSF and BGB.

Despite historical diplomatic stability between India and Bangladesh, tensions have been rising, especially after the political upheaval in Bangladesh. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster following a student-led revolution in the past has continued to strain ties. Last month, Bangladesh’s interim government requested India to extradite Hasina, who faces charges related to crimes during her regime. India acknowledged the request but has remained silent on the matter, with no immediate comment.

Additionally, Bangladesh has sought to issue an interpol “red notice” for several former officials from Hasina’s government who are fugitives. However, India’s role in this process is limited, as the final decision on any arrest is governed by its national laws. The ongoing situation reveals the complexities of international relations, as both nations strive for cooperation while navigating political challenges.

