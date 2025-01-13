MEA Summons Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner Amid Border Tensions

The meeting follows Bangladesh’s summoning of Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma in Dhaka over allegations that India is attempting to erect fences at five contentious points along the 4,156-kilometer Indo-Bangladeshi border.

In a bid to address escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs today summoned Nural Islam, Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner to India. The meeting follows Bangladesh’s summoning of Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma in Dhaka over allegations that India is attempting to erect fences at five contentious points along the 4,156-kilometer Indo-Bangladeshi border.

The Bangladeshi government has expressed concerns that these activities could potentially breach existing bilateral agreements governing border management. The agreements aim to ensure cooperative measures between both nations for security and crime prevention along the shared border.

High-Level Talks in Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was called to the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday at 3:00 pm local time. He held a 45-minute meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, as reported by Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the state news agency.

During the discussions, both sides underscored the importance of maintaining mutual trust and adhering to prior understandings on border fencing and related activities.

A Call for Cooperation

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Verma highlighted the shared commitment between India and Bangladesh to manage border security collaboratively. He noted, “Dhaka and New Delhi have long-standing understandings regarding fencing the border for enhanced security. Our respective border enforcement agencies, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), have been in regular communication on this matter.”

Mr. Verma reiterated India’s expectation that these understandings would be respected and implemented through cooperative measures to combat cross-border crimes.

Historical Context and Current Concerns

The Indo-Bangladeshi border is one of the longest shared borders in the world and has been a focal point of bilateral relations for decades. While both nations have worked closely on issues such as trade, counter-terrorism, and cross-border smuggling, occasional disputes over border fencing and security measures have tested their relationship.

Bangladesh has repeatedly emphasized the need for transparent and consultative approaches in managing border-related developments. With both countries keen to sustain their robust partnership, resolving these tensions amicably remains a priority.

Path Forward

As India and Bangladesh navigate this sensitive issue, the emphasis on dialogue and mutual respect will be crucial in maintaining harmony along the border. Both nations are expected to continue their high-level engagements to address the matter while reinforcing their broader commitment to regional stability and cooperation.

