Monday, January 13, 2025
Children Allowed To Use ChatGPT For Homework: Britain’s Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle

Britain's Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, has expressed support for the supervised use of ChatGPT by children to assist with their homework.

Britain’s Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, has expressed support for the supervised use of ChatGPT by children to assist with their homework. Speaking during a BBC interview, Mr. Kyle was asked if it was appropriate for students to utilize the AI-powered chatbot for academic tasks. He affirmed its potential, stating, “With supervision and used in the right way, then yes, because ChatGPT and the AI technology that is using language is already being used across the economy.”

Drawing a comparison to the introduction of calculators in education decades ago, Mr. Kyle emphasized the importance of integrating new technologies into learning. “I am of an age where I remember this conversation about calculators. We need to ensure that young people learn how to use this technology and incorporate it into their development,” he remarked.

ChatGPT, an advanced AI chatbot developed using large language models (LLMs), has raised debates worldwide about its impact on education. While some view it as a shortcut for students to complete assignments, Mr. Kyle sees it as a tool to enhance learning. He highlighted its potential to “turbo-charge” children’s intellectual growth, particularly for those with exceptional talents. “There are kids with real outlier talents. Using ChatGPT and other AI tools could really accelerate their learning and provide challenges they might not encounter elsewhere,” he explained.

Launch of AI Action Plan

The Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is set to unveil its AI Action Plan this week. Ministers have expressed optimism about the technology, predicting that fully embracing AI could contribute £47 billion annually to the UK economy. Additionally, with private sector investments estimated at £14 billion, the plan could create approximately 13,000 jobs.

Although the full details of the initiative remain under wraps, rumors suggest the establishment of a “sovereign AI team.” The Labour Party’s approach marks a significant shift from the previous Conservative administration. Mr. Kyle criticized the former government’s strategy under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, describing it as overly cautious and alarming to the public. He stated that the Labour administration would adopt a “course correction” to balance AI safety with progress, fostering innovation while addressing concerns.

