Monday, January 13, 2025
Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Amid the chaos of the destructive Los Angeles wildfires, a man posing as a firefighter was arrested for burglarizing homes in the Malibu area.

Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Amid the chaos of the destructive Los Angeles wildfires, a man posing as a firefighter was arrested for burglarizing homes in the Malibu area. The arrest was confirmed by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna during a press conference on Sunday, January 12.

Sheriff Luna shared that the suspect’s convincing attire nearly deceived even him. “While I was in Malibu, I noticed a man dressed as a firefighter sitting down. Concerned, I asked if he was okay, only to later realize he was in handcuffs for committing burglary,” Luna explained.

The suspect has since been handed over to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Sheriff Luna emphasized the challenges faced by law enforcement officers working to secure wildfire-affected areas. “He was caught burglarizing a home while pretending to be a firefighter. This is the reality our deputies and officers are dealing with on the front lines,” he added.

Looting Amid Crisis

Authorities revealed that the man was not the only individual exploiting the disaster. Sheriff Luna stated that 29 arrests have been made in connection with the wildfires, including one person detained for violating a curfew order and three others linked to alleged burglaries.

The 6 pm to 6 am curfew remains in effect to prevent unauthorized access to evacuated zones. Sheriff Luna issued a firm warning: “Unless you are a public safety official or authorized disaster worker, you have no reason to be in these areas. Violators will be arrested. This curfew is critical to keeping burn areas secure and protecting evacuated properties from looters.”

Intensifying Wildfire Crisis

The LA wildfires, which have ravaged large parts of the region for six consecutive days, continue to wreak havoc. Strong winds, predicted to reach speeds of up to 120 km/h, are expected to worsen the situation in the coming days.

“We’re concerned about high winds intensifying tonight and continuing through Wednesday,” a meteorologist told the LA Times.

The death toll from the wildfires has risen to 24. Eight victims were found in the Palisades Fire zone, while 16 were discovered in the Eaton Fire zone.

