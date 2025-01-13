Trudeau’s Ally, Jagmeet Singh Warns Donald Trump, Says, ‘ There will be a price to pay…’

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), has issued a stern warning to US President-elect Donald Trump regarding his provocative suggestion of annexing Canada.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), has issued a stern warning to US President-elect Donald Trump regarding his provocative suggestion of annexing Canada. In a video shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Singh made it clear: “Our country is not for sale. Not now, not ever.”

Singh highlighted the deep sense of pride Canadians feel about their nation and its sovereignty. “Canadians are a proud people. We take immense pride in our country and are ready to fight like hell to defend it,” he declared, addressing Trump’s controversial remarks.

I have a message for Donald Trump. We’re good neighbours. But, if you pick a fight with Canada – there will be a price to pay. pic.twitter.com/o60c4qIyza — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 12, 2025

The NDP leader also underscored Canada’s values as a good neighbor and ally. Reflecting on the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, Singh noted Canada’s commitment to cross-border cooperation. “Amid the devastating fires in the US, Canadian firefighters were there to help. That’s who we are – a nation that shows up for its neighbors,” he emphasized.

However, Singh did not shy away from warning of consequences should Trump take an aggressive stance against Canada. Responding to the prospect of tariffs being imposed by the US, Singh stated, “If Donald Trump thinks he can pick a fight with Canada, he’s mistaken. There will be a price to pay. I’ve committed to imposing retaliatory tariffs if the US goes down that path. Any Prime Minister of Canada should be ready to do the same.”

Trump’s rhetoric has stirred controversy over recent months, particularly his statements suggesting Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. On his platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed, “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.” He further argued that Canadians would benefit from significant tax cuts, expanded businesses, and heightened military protection if they were part of the US.

These remarks have drawn strong opposition from Canadian leaders. Justin Trudeau, who recently stepped down as Prime Minister, dismissed Trump’s vision, stating, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”

Trudeau also emphasized the importance of the existing partnership between the two nations. “Workers and communities on both sides of the border benefit from our close trade and security ties. That’s what makes us strong as neighbors, not some far-fetched merger,” he added.

Despite Trump’s suggestions of a “merger” or “acquisition,” Canadian leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to sovereignty and independence. Singh’s fiery message serves as a rallying cry for Canadians determined to protect their nation’s identity and autonomy.

