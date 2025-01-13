Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trudeau’s Ally, Jagmeet Singh Warns Donald Trump, Says, ‘ There will be a price to pay…’

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), has issued a stern warning to US President-elect Donald Trump regarding his provocative suggestion of annexing Canada.

Trudeau’s Ally, Jagmeet Singh Warns Donald Trump, Says, ‘ There will be a price to pay…’

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), has issued a stern warning to US President-elect Donald Trump regarding his provocative suggestion of annexing Canada. In a video shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Singh made it clear: “Our country is not for sale. Not now, not ever.”

Singh highlighted the deep sense of pride Canadians feel about their nation and its sovereignty. “Canadians are a proud people. We take immense pride in our country and are ready to fight like hell to defend it,” he declared, addressing Trump’s controversial remarks.

The NDP leader also underscored Canada’s values as a good neighbor and ally. Reflecting on the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, Singh noted Canada’s commitment to cross-border cooperation. “Amid the devastating fires in the US, Canadian firefighters were there to help. That’s who we are – a nation that shows up for its neighbors,” he emphasized.

However, Singh did not shy away from warning of consequences should Trump take an aggressive stance against Canada. Responding to the prospect of tariffs being imposed by the US, Singh stated, “If Donald Trump thinks he can pick a fight with Canada, he’s mistaken. There will be a price to pay. I’ve committed to imposing retaliatory tariffs if the US goes down that path. Any Prime Minister of Canada should be ready to do the same.”

Trump’s rhetoric has stirred controversy over recent months, particularly his statements suggesting Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. On his platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed, “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.” He further argued that Canadians would benefit from significant tax cuts, expanded businesses, and heightened military protection if they were part of the US.

These remarks have drawn strong opposition from Canadian leaders. Justin Trudeau, who recently stepped down as Prime Minister, dismissed Trump’s vision, stating, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”

Trudeau also emphasized the importance of the existing partnership between the two nations. “Workers and communities on both sides of the border benefit from our close trade and security ties. That’s what makes us strong as neighbors, not some far-fetched merger,” he added.

Despite Trump’s suggestions of a “merger” or “acquisition,” Canadian leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to sovereignty and independence. Singh’s fiery message serves as a rallying cry for Canadians determined to protect their nation’s identity and autonomy.

Also Read: LA Wildfires Update: Death Toll Rises To 24 As Massive Blazes Continue To Wreak Havoc Spanning 38,000 Acres

Filed under

Jagmeet Singh's Message For Donald Trump Our country is not for sale viral video

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Bride’s Mother Takes A Bold Step, Cancels Wedding After Drunk Groom Throws ‘Aarti Ki Thaali’ On Ground

Viral Video: Bride’s Mother Takes A Bold Step, Cancels Wedding After Drunk Groom Throws ‘Aarti...

Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Union Government’s Bold Capex Push Set to Drive India’s Growth Beyond FY26: Report

Union Government’s Bold Capex Push Set to Drive India’s Growth Beyond FY26: Report

UP Lawyer Hires Gang To Kill His Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Killing Someone Else

UP Lawyer Hires Gang To Kill His Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Killing Someone Else

Sacred Waters, Warm Hearts: Global Devotees Flock To Maha Kumbh’s Holy Dip

Sacred Waters, Warm Hearts: Global Devotees Flock To Maha Kumbh’s Holy Dip

Entertainment

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years Star Dies At 79

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years

‘Sorry, This Page Isn’t Available,’ Reads Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week After Husband’s Suicide

‘Sorry, This Page Isn’t Available,’ Reads Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week

Gautham Vasudev Menon Says Nobody Lends A Helping Hand In Struggling Times In Film Industry

Gautham Vasudev Menon Says Nobody Lends A Helping Hand In Struggling Times In Film Industry

Tom Holland Returns As Spider-Man In Upcoming Fourth Installment: Will Zendaya Also Return As MJ?

Tom Holland Returns As Spider-Man In Upcoming Fourth Installment: Will Zendaya Also Return As MJ?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox