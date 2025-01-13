PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

PM Modi inaugurates the Z-Morh Tunnel in Ganderbal, a technological marvel equipped with world-class safety and ventilation systems, earthquake resistance, and strategic benefits for the Indian Army. Built in 49 months at ₹2,378 crore, this tunnel ensures robust traffic and military logistics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel, a state-of-the-art infrastructure designed with advanced safety features, earthquake resistance, and high-capacity traffic management. The tunnel spans 6.5 kilometers and is expected to revolutionize connectivity and bolster military logistics in the Ganderbal region.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Prime Minister #NarendraModi inaugurates the #ZMorhTunnel in Sonamarg today. CM Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha, Union Minister #NitinGadkari were also present. (📹: DD/ANI) pic.twitter.com/oMD1jh6p00 — Mint (@livemint) January 13, 2025

Top-Notch Safety and Technical Features

The Z-Morh Tunnel is equipped with cutting-edge safety measures, including 96 emergency exits and world-class fire prevention systems. With 52 jet fans and additional heavy-duty axial and exhaust fans, the tunnel ensures optimal ventilation and air pressure management. Smoke removal and water pumping systems are also in place for enhanced security.

Designed for Earthquake Resistance

Located in the seismic zone-5 of the Ganderbal area, the tunnel is built to endure earthquakes with a magnitude of 8 or more on the Richter scale. Its construction ensures long-term strength and stability for the next 100 years, even under extreme seismic conditions.

Military and Traffic Benefits

The tunnel is a strategic asset for the Indian Army, facilitating the seamless movement of heavy military equipment, including tanks, without impacting the road infrastructure. With a capacity to handle 1,100 vehicles per hour, traffic pressure remains negligible despite high movement.

Construction Milestones

The Z-Morh Tunnel was completed in 49 months, costing ₹2,378.76 crore. The project required over 31.7 lakh bags of cement, 3,465 metric tonnes of iron rods, and 1.55 crore man-hours, involving 1,623 workers daily during peak construction phases.

ALSO READ: Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project