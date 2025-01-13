Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

PM Modi inaugurates the Z-Morh Tunnel in Ganderbal, a technological marvel equipped with world-class safety and ventilation systems, earthquake resistance, and strategic benefits for the Indian Army. Built in 49 months at ₹2,378 crore, this tunnel ensures robust traffic and military logistics.

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel, a state-of-the-art infrastructure designed with advanced safety features, earthquake resistance, and high-capacity traffic management. The tunnel spans 6.5 kilometers and is expected to revolutionize connectivity and bolster military logistics in the Ganderbal region.

Top-Notch Safety and Technical Features

The Z-Morh Tunnel is equipped with cutting-edge safety measures, including 96 emergency exits and world-class fire prevention systems. With 52 jet fans and additional heavy-duty axial and exhaust fans, the tunnel ensures optimal ventilation and air pressure management. Smoke removal and water pumping systems are also in place for enhanced security.

Image

Designed for Earthquake Resistance

Located in the seismic zone-5 of the Ganderbal area, the tunnel is built to endure earthquakes with a magnitude of 8 or more on the Richter scale. Its construction ensures long-term strength and stability for the next 100 years, even under extreme seismic conditions.

Image

Military and Traffic Benefits

The tunnel is a strategic asset for the Indian Army, facilitating the seamless movement of heavy military equipment, including tanks, without impacting the road infrastructure. With a capacity to handle 1,100 vehicles per hour, traffic pressure remains negligible despite high movement.

Image

Construction Milestones

The Z-Morh Tunnel was completed in 49 months, costing ₹2,378.76 crore. The project required over 31.7 lakh bags of cement, 3,465 metric tonnes of iron rods, and 1.55 crore man-hours, involving 1,623 workers daily during peak construction phases.

ALSO READ: Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

Filed under

kashmir PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel Z-Morh Tunnel

Advertisement

Also Read

Why Do Indians Celebrate Bhogi And Lohri? Unveiling The History And Significance

Why Do Indians Celebrate Bhogi And Lohri? Unveiling The History And Significance

Why Laurene Powell Jobs Was Not Allowed To Touch The Kashi Vishwanath Shivling? Know Here

Why Laurene Powell Jobs Was Not Allowed To Touch The Kashi Vishwanath Shivling? Know Here

Los Angeles Millionaires Spend Rs 1.7 Lakh Per Hour on Private Firefighters Amid Raging Wildfires

Los Angeles Millionaires Spend Rs 1.7 Lakh Per Hour on Private Firefighters Amid Raging Wildfires

Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Border Tensions Amid Allegations Of Fence Construction

Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Border Tensions Amid Allegations Of Fence Construction

Rs 2,000,000,000,000 Is What Maha Kumbh 2025 Will Likely Generate In 45 Days

Rs 2,000,000,000,000 Is What Maha Kumbh 2025 Will Likely Generate In 45 Days

Entertainment

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing Her PR Team

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox