Delhi Elections 2025: AAP And BJP Engage In Fiery Poster And Video War Ahead Of Polls

With the announcement of election dates imminent, the rivalry between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress has escalated, marked by a series of pointed attacks, counter-attacks, and strategic moves.

The political landscape in Delhi is heating up ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. With the announcement of election dates imminent, the rivalry between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress has escalated, marked by a series of pointed attacks, counter-attacks, and strategic moves.

BJP and AAP Exchange Blows in Poster and Video War

The Aam Aadmi Party kicked off Sunday with a provocative video questioning the BJP’s leadership, asking, “Who is your groom?” The BJP promptly retaliated by releasing two posters with slogans such as “AAP-da will go, BJP will come” and “Modi in the heart of Delhi.” These exchanges signify the intensifying battle for Delhi’s political dominance.

While AAP is striving to retain its stronghold, BJP is eager to end its long political drought in the capital. Congress, although diminished in recent elections, is positioning itself for a comeback, aiming to split anti-AAP votes and regain its footing.

Heavyweight Candidates Pose Tough Challenges for AAP Leaders

AAP’s prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Atishi, are facing formidable opponents. In Kalkaji, Atishi confronts a stiff challenge from Congress’s Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Similarly, Kejriwal faces Pravesh Verma (BJP) and Sandeep Dixit (Congress) in New Delhi, while Sisodia contends with Farhad Suri (Congress) and Sardar Tarwinder Singh Marwah (BJP) in Jangpura.

The BJP’s strategy focuses on confining AAP leaders to their own constituencies, limiting their ability to influence other seats. Meanwhile, Congress hopes to leverage its candidates’ appeal to divide votes, potentially destabilizing AAP’s prospects.

BJP is also focusing on reserved constituencies, fielding strong candidates like Rajkumar Chauhan (Mangolpuri) and Dushyant Kumar Gautam (Karol Bagh). With alliances and defections reshaping the political map, the upcoming elections promise intense competition across Delhi’s 70 constituencies.

As campaigns intensify, all three parties are making calculated moves to sway voters, setting the stage for a fiercely contested battle that could reshape Delhi’s political future.

Read More : BJP Leader’s ‘Priyanka’s Cheeks’ Remark Sparks Congress Outrage