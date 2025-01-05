Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
BJP Leader’s ‘Priyanka’s Cheeks’ Remark Sparks Congress Outrage

Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate contesting from Delhi’s Kalkaji constituency, has found himself at the center of a controversy after making a remark during a campaign event.

Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate contesting from Delhi’s Kalkaji constituency, has found himself at the center of a controversy after making a remark during a campaign event. Bidhuri stated that, if elected, he would make the roads in his constituency “as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks.” The comment has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, with the Congress calling it “shameful” and reflective of an “anti-woman mindset.”

Congress Hits Back

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate lambasted Bidhuri and the BJP, stating, “This is BJP’s real face. Such remarks are not just inappropriate but also reflect the ugly mindset of BJP leaders when it comes to women.” Shrinate also accused the BJP of failing to respect women and demanded an apology from the party.

In an interview with India Today TV, Bidhuri admitted to making the statement but defended it by drawing a parallel to a similar comment made by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Yadav had famously stated he would make Bihar’s roads “as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.”

“If today they (Congress) feel pained by the statement, then what about Hema ji? She has been a renowned heroine and has brought glory to India through films,” Bidhuri said, further adding that if Yadav’s remark was considered wrong, his statement should also be seen in the same light.

The ‘Sexist’ Charge

In response to accusations of sexism, Bidhuri questioned Congress’ stance, asking, “Isn’t Hema Malini a woman? Hema Malini is far superior to Priyanka Gandhi when it comes to achievements in life.” His remarks, however, have done little to quell the controversy and have instead added fuel to the debate.

Bidhuri’s comments come in the middle of a heated electoral battle in Kalkaji, where he is up against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress’ Alka Lamba. The three-way contest is a key focus of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with both opposition parties seizing every opportunity to target the BJP.

The controversy has highlighted the polarizing rhetoric that often characterizes Indian election campaigns. While Bidhuri’s defenders argue that his comments were taken out of context, critics maintain that such statements undermine the dignity of women in politics.

As the elections approach, Bidhuri’s remarks and the subsequent uproar have added a new dimension to the already intense political climate in Delhi, putting gender sensitivity and political accountability in the spotlight.

Filed under

priyanka gandhi Ramesh Biduri

