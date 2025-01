The announcement will be made during a press conference at 2 PM. Historically, Delhi Assembly elections have been conducted in a single phase.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to reveal the timeline for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, January 7.

The announcement will be made during a press conference at 2 PM.

ith the current 70-member Assembly’s term concluding on February 23, the elections must take place before then to form a new legislative body. Historically, Delhi Assembly elections have been conducted in a single phase.

