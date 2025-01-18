Delhi Elections 2025: Women Voters At The Center Of High-Stakes Poll Promises By AAP, BJP, And Congress

As Delhi approaches the 2025 Assembly elections, political parties are courting women voters with an array of welfare promises, including cash transfers, free healthcare, and subsidized LPG cylinders. (Read more below)

As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, political parties are zeroing in on a key demographic: women voters. With women comprising over 46% of the registered electorate in the national capital, nearly 71 lakh women are expected to play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the contenders. Political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have unveiled comprehensive plans to attract this vital voter base.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has highlighted a remarkable trend: more women are registering to vote this time around, surpassing the number of male registrants. This shift is likely to have a significant impact on the strategies employed by the political parties.

Parties Focus on Welfare and Financial Assistance

In a bid to secure the women’s vote, all three major parties have launched initiatives promising financial aid, subsidies, and services targeted at women. The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, promises to raise the monthly allowance for women from ₹1,000 to ₹2,100 if the party is re-elected. The AAP’s manifesto also includes free healthcare for senior citizens, scholarships for Dalit students, and free bus rides for male students. Since 2019, AAP has provided free travel for women on state buses, a program that has received widespread support.

The BJP, in its Sankalp Patra released last week, unveiled several schemes aimed at women. The party has promised ₹2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, similar to the successful schemes in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Pregnant women would receive ₹21,000, and families using LPG will benefit from subsidies, including one free cylinder during festivals like Diwali and Holi. BJP also pledged ₹5 meals at Atal canteens in slums and assured that existing welfare schemes, such as free electricity and bus rides for women, will continue.

Not to be outdone, the Congress party has introduced a package of “five guarantees,” which includes ₹2,500 per month for women under the “Pyari Didi Yojna,” free ration kits, and subsidized LPG cylinders at ₹500 each. Congress has also promised health insurance of up to ₹25 lakh for all residents of Delhi and monthly stipends for educated but unemployed youth.

Election Date and Impact on Economy

With the Election Commission of India confirming the election date as February 5, 2025, all eyes are on how these promises will sway the voters. While the focus on women voters is a strategic move by all parties, there is growing debate about the long-term impact of such welfare-centric approaches.

Critics, like journalist Gautam Lahiri, have raised concerns about the financial sustainability of these promises. Lahiri warned that excessive reliance on freebies could strain state finances, limiting funds for essential infrastructure development. The Supreme Court has also expressed concerns about the need for greater accountability in electoral promises, urging parties to prioritize long-term development.

BJP’s Sankalp Patra and AAP’s Mahila Samman Yojana

The BJP’s Sankalp Patra promises Rs 2,500 per month for women and a ₹21,000 cash transfer for pregnant women. The party also promises to continue free bus rides and electricity for households consuming up to 200 units. Meanwhile, the AAP’s Mahila Samman Yojana promises to raise its monthly allowance for women to ₹2,100 and offer additional benefits like free bus rides for male students.

Congress’ Five Guarantees

Congress’ package of guarantees promises financial assistance to women, unemployed youth, and families struggling with inflation. The party also promises free ration kits, subsidies for LPG cylinders, and health insurance for all Delhi residents.

