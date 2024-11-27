Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Delhi Fire Services Halts Animal and Bird Rescues Amid Staff Shortage

Delhi Fire Services Halts Animal and Bird Rescues Amid Staff Shortage

For decades, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has been the unsung hero for countless animals and birds in distress. However, this vital service has now come to an end. The DFS announced its decision to discontinue rescues involving animals and birds due to a severe manpower shortage, leaving many concerned about the welfare of non-human lives in the city.

Delhi Fire Service Rescues That Touched Hearts

The DFS has a long history of responding to animal rescue calls alongside its primary firefighting duties. One such rescue took place on November 27 last year, when fire officials saved a stray dog trapped in a drain in South Delhi’s Green Park Extension area.

The incident began around 10:30 AM, when a distress call alerted the Safdarjung Fire Station. Om Prakash, a fire officer, arrived at the scene to find the dog stuck in a narrow drain. Initial attempts to pull the dog out with bare hands failed due to the limited space and accumulated garbage. Firefighters tried breaking the drain walls but soon decided to drill through the road above.

Locals claimed the dog had been trapped for 48 hours. After a three-hour effort, the dog was successfully rescued at 1:00 PM, greeted by cheers and applause from onlookers.

Decision to Discontinue Animal Rescues by Delhi Fire Services 

Despite such memorable efforts, the DFS will no longer respond to animal and bird rescue calls. The decision, reportedly made by Delhi Home Secretary Anbarasu in a recent meeting, was attributed to a shortage of personnel. Firefighters, already overstretched by their primary responsibilities, can no longer allocate resources to non-emergency rescues.

Speaking on the matter, a DFS source shared, “It is tough not to respond to such rescue calls. Over time, the firemen have also been trained to handle such rescues. Our work ethic is centered around ‘all lives matter.’”

A Long Commitment to Animal Welfare

In 2023 alone, until November 24, the DFS responded to:

  • 3,163 animal rescue calls
  • 2,688 bird rescue calls

These numbers underscore the scale of the operations that will now be left unattended.

Role of Wildlife Department

Delhi government officials claim that steps are being taken to fill the void. A senior official explained that the Wildlife Department will now handle animal and bird rescues, “The Wildlife Department has a mechanism to deal with the rescue of animals, reptiles, and birds. Fire services will only intervene in high-risk situations requiring their support.”

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being drafted to clearly delineate responsibilities between the Wildlife Department and DFS, minimizing overlap and ensuring efficiency.

Delhi Fire Services Firefighters Struggle to Let Go

While official orders now prohibit the DFS from responding to animal and bird rescues, firemen are finding it difficult to turn a blind eye. A DFS source recounted a recent incident over the weekend, “We told the caller we wouldn’t be able to help, but he kept pleading. In the end, we sent a rescue team for a cow stuck in a drain.”

This highlights the emotional toll on firefighters who have been trained to prioritize saving lives, regardless of species.

Public Response and Concerns

The public has expressed mixed reactions to the announcement. While some understand the resource constraints faced by the DFS, others worry about the fate of distressed animals, especially in emergencies.

Animal welfare advocates have called for increased support to both the DFS and Wildlife Department to ensure no life is left unprotected.

