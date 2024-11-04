Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Govt to Roll Out ₹1,000 Monthly Aid for Women Over 18: Arvind Kejriwal

This scheme, titled the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, was initially introduced in the Delhi government's 2024-25 budget.

Delhi Govt to Roll Out ₹1,000 Monthly Aid for Women Over 18: Arvind Kejriwal

With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government would soon start disbursing a monthly honorarium of ₹ 1,000 to women above the age of 18.

The announcement was made on Monday during his ‘padyatra’ (foot march) through the Model Town and Timarpur areas in Delhi. This scheme, titled the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, was initially introduced in the Delhi government’s 2024-25 budget.

Kejriwal, stated, “I am doing that work very soon in which ₹ 1,000 will be deposited in your bank accounts,” reiterating his commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Delhi’s residents, particularly women.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

The ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ is a continuation of AAP’s policy framework that advocates for accessible and beneficial welfare schemes. Under this program, every woman over the age of 18 in Delhi will be eligible to receive ₹ 1,000 per month as financial support, aimed at increasing their financial independence.

This initiative aligns with Kejriwal’s commitment to providing free and improved public services in Delhi, including education, healthcare, water, and electricity. While these schemes have met with criticism from opposition parties, Kejriwal remains resolute, defending his policies as steps toward equitable development and social support.

Kejriwal on BJP and LG Saxena

During his announcement, Kejriwal took the opportunity to address the growing tensions between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He criticized the BJP for opposing what he termed essential welfare services, accusing them of disregarding the needs of Delhi’s citizens. “The BJP says Kejriwal is wasting money by giving free electricity, water, or ₹ 1,000 (to women) but at least I am spending the money on the people and not stealing it from them like you (BJP) are,” he remarked.

Kejriwal also directed criticism towards Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, accusing him of stalling several of the AAP government’s welfare programs during his six-month tenure when Kejriwal was in jail. Referring to this period, he said, “The L-G was running the government in the city for six months when I was in jail. Why did he not run the government in such a way that people would have said that they wanted the L-G and not Kejriwal?”

ALSO READ: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP After Rescheduling UP Bypolls

 

Filed under

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS Former delhi cm arvind kejriwal Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox