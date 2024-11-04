Delhi Govt to Roll Out ₹1,000 Monthly Aid for Women Over 18: Arvind Kejriwal

With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government would soon start disbursing a monthly honorarium of ₹ 1,000 to women above the age of 18.

The announcement was made on Monday during his ‘padyatra’ (foot march) through the Model Town and Timarpur areas in Delhi. This scheme, titled the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, was initially introduced in the Delhi government’s 2024-25 budget.

Kejriwal, stated, “I am doing that work very soon in which ₹ 1,000 will be deposited in your bank accounts,” reiterating his commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Delhi’s residents, particularly women.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

The ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ is a continuation of AAP’s policy framework that advocates for accessible and beneficial welfare schemes. Under this program, every woman over the age of 18 in Delhi will be eligible to receive ₹ 1,000 per month as financial support, aimed at increasing their financial independence.

This initiative aligns with Kejriwal’s commitment to providing free and improved public services in Delhi, including education, healthcare, water, and electricity. While these schemes have met with criticism from opposition parties, Kejriwal remains resolute, defending his policies as steps toward equitable development and social support.

Kejriwal on BJP and LG Saxena

During his announcement, Kejriwal took the opportunity to address the growing tensions between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He criticized the BJP for opposing what he termed essential welfare services, accusing them of disregarding the needs of Delhi’s citizens. “The BJP says Kejriwal is wasting money by giving free electricity, water, or ₹ 1,000 (to women) but at least I am spending the money on the people and not stealing it from them like you (BJP) are,” he remarked.

Kejriwal also directed criticism towards Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, accusing him of stalling several of the AAP government’s welfare programs during his six-month tenure when Kejriwal was in jail. Referring to this period, he said, “The L-G was running the government in the city for six months when I was in jail. Why did he not run the government in such a way that people would have said that they wanted the L-G and not Kejriwal?”

