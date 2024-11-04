Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP After Rescheduling UP Bypolls

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed strong disapproval of the Election Commission’s recent decision to reschedule the assembly bypolls for nine seats in Uttar Pradesh. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of employing an “old trick” to evade potential electoral defeat, suggesting that the rescheduling reflects the party’s weakening position.

Yadav pointed to the postponement of the Milkipur bye-election and the latest changes in the schedule as evidence of the BJP’s vulnerability. In a post on X, he stated, “The BJP was never so weak,” and argued that by delaying the elections, the party aims to prevent a significant voter turnout from locals who had returned home for the Diwali and Chhath holidays. “The fact is that due to ‘maha berozgari’ (mass unemployment) in UP, many who work elsewhere came back to vote against the BJP,” he noted.

The Election Commission rescheduled the assembly by-elections from November 13 to November 20, considering the overlap with various festivals. This change affected not only Uttar Pradesh but also four seats in Punjab and one in Kerala. Political parties, including the Congress, BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), had requested the shift, emphasizing that the timing could significantly impact voter turnout.

In response to Yadav’s accusations, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla defended the decision, stating that it was made to respect the Hindu festival coinciding with the initial polling date. “The Samajwadi Party politicizes every issue, and this is no exception. They are more concerned about their vote bank than the sentiments of the majority,” he said.

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the bypolls, the exchange of barbs between the parties highlights the high stakes involved in these elections.

