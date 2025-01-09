Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi HC Directs Takedown Of Deepfake Videos Featuring Medanta’s Dr Naresh Trehan

The Supreme Court has dismissed review petitions challenging its landmark verdict on same-sex marriage. The court upheld its decision, rejecting pleas for reconsideration, and maintained its stand on the rights and recognition of same-sex unions in India.

Delhi HC Directs Takedown Of Deepfake Videos Featuring Medanta’s Dr Naresh Trehan

The Delhi High Court passed an order for the removal of fabricated deepfake videos of Medanta Hospital Chairperson, Dr. Naresh Trehan, from social media. On January 8, the court, while upholding stringent action, stressed speedy actions to be taken in order to protect the reputation of this renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and prevent misleading public opinions.

Justice Mini Pushkarna said the people who upload or share such misleading videos should delete them within 24 hours. If they do not do so, social media intermediaries are to remove the said videos within 36 hours of receiving the court order.

The plaintiffs have made out a prima facie case for the grant of an injunction. In the absence of an interim order, the plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm,” the court observed. The court also pointed out that the balance of convenience lay in favour of the plaintiffs vis-à-vis the defendants.

The plea is filed by Medanta Hospital and Dr. Trehan seeking a direction for taking down manipulated videos falsely showing that he was speaking out in endorsement of unverified medical advice and natural remedies. Such clips made with artificial intelligence, photoshop, and voice-overs were fashioned to make it seem as if the doctor actually made such statements.

The plea stated that Dr. Trehan was an internationally acclaimed cardiac surgeon and the head of the Heart Institute at Medanta and that he never made or endorsed any of the said contents. Videos were being used to sell unauthorized products and remedies, exploiting the goodwill of Dr. Trehan for illegitimate commercial gain.

These posts are an attempt at misleading the public and exploiting the goodwill created by the plaintiffs in the field of medicine. Such acts misuse the reputation of Dr. Trehan and Medanta Hospitals for unethical purposes,” the plea argued .

Protection Of Intellectual Property

The videos displayed Medanta’s logo and trademark prominently, further adding to the deception. The court recognized the intellectual property misuse and ordered social media intermediaries to ensure compliance with its orders.

The High Court further permitted the petitioners to notify more fake or manipulated content against Dr. Trehan. The intermediaries are mandated to take appropriate action and remove the content within 36 hours. The court further directed the intermediaries to file an affidavit stating the particulars such as name, address, e-mail, contact number, organization, and IP address related to the uploaded video.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Filed under

Deepfake videos

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Cigarettes Cut 17 Minutes Off Men’s Life Expectancy, 22 Minutes For Women, Study Shows

Cigarettes Cut 17 Minutes Off Men’s Life Expectancy, 22 Minutes For Women, Study Shows

Mahakumbh : Prayagraj to Implement Seven-Layer Security For Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Mahakumbh : Prayagraj to Implement Seven-Layer Security For Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Italy’s Meloni Interprets Trump’s Greenland Remarks As Strategic Signal To China

Italy’s Meloni Interprets Trump’s Greenland Remarks As Strategic Signal To China

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Entertainment

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox