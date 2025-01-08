Delhi HC Rejects To Direct Centre On Plea For Rehabilitation Package To Pak Migrants

The Delhi High Court declined to issue a directive to the Centre for providing a comprehensive rehabilitation package for migrants from Pakistan who have acquired Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to issue a directive to the Centre for providing a comprehensive rehabilitation package for migrants from Pakistan who have acquired Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the matter falls under the government’s policy domain. The court directed the Centre to consider and respond to the petitioner’s representation in this regard.

The petition, filed by Akhil Bhartiya Dharma Prasar Samiti, highlighted the plight of a significant number of Pakistani migrants who were granted citizenship under the CAA. The plea argued that many of these individuals continue to live in dire conditions, necessitating urgent resettlement measures to ensure a life of dignity.

The petitioner emphasized the need for a structured rehabilitation plan that includes access to essential services such as shelter, healthcare, education, water, electricity, and sanitation. Without these basic amenities, the plea stated, the quality of life for these migrants remains far below acceptable standards.

Acknowledging the gravity of the concerns raised, the court maintained that determining the nature and scope of any rehabilitation package was a policy decision to be made by the appropriate authorities.

The petitioner had already submitted a formal representation to the government, requesting the implementation of a suitable resettlement package. Consequently, the court ruled, “We consider it appropriate to dispose of the petition by directing the respondents to review the representation and take an informed decision.”

The bench further remarked that the Centre would assess the prayer based on relevant parameters before arriving at a conclusion.

This decision underscores the judiciary’s stance on deferring to the executive in matters of policy, while ensuring that legitimate concerns brought before the court are duly considered by the authorities.

Read More: Rajasthan Launches Leopard Census to Address Human-Wildlife Conflicts Amid Rising Leopard Population