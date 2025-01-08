Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Rajasthan Launches Leopard Census to Address Human-Wildlife Conflicts Amid Rising Leopard Population

The government of Rajasthan has initiated a comprehensive leopard census outside tiger reserves to address the growing population of leopards and the increasing cases of human-wildlife conflict.

Rajasthan Launches Leopard Census to Address Human-Wildlife Conflicts Amid Rising Leopard Population

The government of Rajasthan has initiated a comprehensive leopard census outside tiger reserves to address the growing population of leopards and the increasing cases of human-wildlife conflict. The decision, led by Rajasthan’s Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma, comes in the wake of multiple fatal leopard attacks and escalating concerns among local communities.

Managing Rising Conflicts of Leopard

The need for a leopard census was highlighted after alarming incidents in the Udaipur district, where eight people lost their lives to leopard attacks over the past year. The forest department declared one of the leopards a “man-eater” on October 1, underscoring the severity of the situation.

“To address the issue effectively, it is crucial to have an estimate of the leopard population. This will serve as the first step toward finding a solution,” an official explained.

Camera Trap Census by Rajasthan Government

The leopard census will employ the camera trap method, a reliable technique widely used in wildlife monitoring. Chief Wildlife Warden Pawan Kumar Upadhyay has instructed divisional officers and staff to carry out the census across protected areas. The forest department plans to collaborate with experts and specialized institutions to ensure the accuracy and effectiveness of the exercise.

This initiative aligns with Minister Sharma’s directive to mitigate human-leopard conflicts and promote the safety of both humans and wildlife. “We raised the issue with the National Wildlife Board, seeking their guidance to handle the situation. In many cases, the attacks were fatal,” a second official remarked.

Leopard Population Growth in Rajasthan

The leopard population in Rajasthan has shown a steady increase over the years, contributing to more frequent human-animal encounters. According to the water-hole census, the state recorded 925 leopards in 2023, compared to 818 in 2022, 775 in 2020, 637 in 2019, 635 in 2018, and 507 in 2017.

The Status of Leopards in India-2022 report further provides insights into leopard distribution in the state’s tiger reserves:

  • Sariska Tiger Reserve: 167 leopards
  • Ranthambore Tiger Reserve: 87 leopards
  • Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve: 49 leopards
  • Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve: 19 leopards

The rise in the leopard population is not limited to Rajasthan. Across India, the growing numbers have led to increased human-animal conflicts. These encounters often result in casualties on both sides, making it a critical issue for wildlife management authorities nationwide.

Leopard Census To Give Cricial Data

The leopard census is expected to provide crucial data for devising strategies to manage human-wildlife conflicts effectively. The forest department aims to implement measures such as habitat restoration, awareness campaigns, and scientific intervention to ensure peaceful coexistence between humans and leopards.

This initiative not only highlights the importance of wildlife conservation but also emphasizes the need for community engagement in protecting biodiversity while safeguarding human lives.

