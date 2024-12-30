Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Delhi HC Seeks Response From Central Sanskrit University On Librarians’ Plea

Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Central Sanskrit University, formerly Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, regarding a petition filed by a group of Assistant Librarians.

Delhi HC Seeks Response From Central Sanskrit University On Librarians’ Plea

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), formerly Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, regarding a petition filed by a group of Assistant Librarians.

The petitioners, appointed as Assistant Librarians (Group B) in 2009 & 2011, have challenged the re-designation of their roles and the denial of appropriate pay scales and professional recognition.

According to the petition, the librarians fulfilled all necessary educational and professional qualifications.

However, in 2018, their positions were re-designated as “Professional Assistants” under revised university by-laws, a move they claim was unjust. This decision was reversed in November 2024 when the university restored their titles to “Assistant Librarian (non-teaching)” at Pay Level 6, the same pay grade they held 13-15 years ago.

The petitioners, represented by Advocates Abhishek Singh and Bhaskar Joshi, argue that the decision to restore their positions at the original pay level despite years of service and increased responsibilities is arbitrary and undermines their professional growth.

They assert that the move violates University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, as the re-designation did not align with any established UGC guidelines.

Furthermore, they highlight that the university lacks a “non-teaching” Assistant Librarian position in its structure.

The plea contends that the retroactive application of recruitment rules and denial of pay scale advancements have severely impacted their professional careers and entitlements. The petitioners are demanding restoration of their status as “Assistant Librarians (Group A)” under UGC norms at Pay Level 10. They also seek all consequential benefits, including arrears from the date they became eligible.

Additionally, the petitioners call for the university to implement recruitment and service rules transparently and in full compliance with UGC regulations.

Central Sanskrit University, the world’s largest and only multi-campus language university, promotes Sanskrit education and culture. Operating under the Ministry of Education, it serves as the nodal agency for Sanskrit-related policies and schemes of the Government of India.

The President of India serves as the university’s Visitor, and the Union Minister of Education acts as its Chancellor.

This legal challenge highlights critical issues surrounding fair pay, professional recognition, and adherence to regulatory guidelines in academic institutions.

The court’s decision will have implications for both the petitioners and the larger framework governing university recruitment and service rules.

