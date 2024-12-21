Delhi High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Lawyer In Brother’s Criminal Case

The Delhi High Court has granted transit anticipatory bail to a lawyer whose brother is facing serious allegations, including charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and dowry-related offenses.

The Delhi High Court has recently granted transit anticipatory bail to a lawyer whose brother is facing serious allegations, including charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and dowry-related offenses.

The lawyer approached the court seeking protection from arrest in connection with the case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, presiding over the matter, granted the lawyer interim protection from arrest until the next hearing date, acknowledging the petitioner’s residence in Delhi and the circumstances of the case.

Background of the Case

The case originates from Uttar Pradesh, where the lawyer’s brother, Faraz Athar, faces allegations related to the tragic death of a woman he was set to marry. The woman’s father, who filed the complaint, has accused Faraz of abetting his daughter’s suicide.

Advocates Sumit Gehlot and Nikhil Bhalla, representing the petitioner, Advocate Kashif Athar, emphasized that their client is a practicing lawyer in Delhi and has no connection to the allegations. They pointed out that the incident occurred at the woman’s residence, and there is no evidence suggesting that Kashif Athar was involved in or contributed to her death.

Court Observations

The court noted that the petitioner is not accused of any direct involvement in the case. The allegations center solely on his brother, Faraz. Taking this into account, the court granted Kashif Athar transit anticipatory bail, providing temporary relief while ensuring the ongoing investigation in Uttar Pradesh remains unaffected.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on January 9, 2025. The court’s decision allows the petitioner to continue practicing law in Delhi without immediate threat of arrest while the legal proceedings unfold.

This case highlights the complexity of balancing individual protection with the requirements of criminal investigations, particularly when multiple jurisdictions and sensitive charges like abetment of suicide and religious conversion laws are involved.

Read More: IM-B Director, Seven Professors Booked For Alleged Caste Bias Against Dalit Professor