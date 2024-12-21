Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

IM-B Director, Seven Professors Booked For Alleged Caste Bias Against Dalit Professor

The allegations surfaced after his promotion was delayed due to harassment complaints filed by doctoral students, which were found to be valid following an internal inquiry. IIMB reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an inclusive academic environment and ensuring integrity in its processes.

IM-B Director, Seven Professors Booked For Alleged Caste Bias Against Dalit Professor

In its official statement, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) strongly refuted allegations of discrimination made by Professor Das, who joined the institute in 2018. IIMB clarified that rather than facing discrimination, Das had received significant support and recognition throughout his tenure.

Support and Recognition at IIMB

The institute explained that although Das had applied for the position of Assistant Professor, he was offered the position of Associate Professor due to his qualifications and experience. IIMB also highlighted that Das had received various incentives for his research and teaching contributions, in addition to his salary in line with the 7th Central Pay Commission. Furthermore, Das was entrusted with several key roles, including Chairperson of the Institutional Review Board and Member of the Career Development Services Committee.

“He has taught courses of his choice across various academic programmes at the Institute,” IIMB emphasized.

Allegations Surface After Promotion Put on Hold

IIMB further clarified that the allegations of discrimination emerged only after Das’ application for a promotion was put on hold. The promotion delay followed harassment complaints filed against him by several doctoral students. An internal inquiry, conducted as per IIMB’s rules and involving an academic from the SC category, found the students’ complaints to be valid.

“The inquiry, conducted by IIMB with a reputed academic from the SC category, confirmed that the students’ complaints were justified,” IIMB stated.

The institute reiterated its commitment to maintaining an inclusive academic environment. It also assured that appropriate actions would be taken in consultation with legal experts to uphold its legacy of excellence and integrity.

Filed under

IM-B Director

Advertisement

Also Read

Russia Reaffirms Support To India’s Bid To Become Permanent Member Of UNSC

Russia Reaffirms Support To India’s Bid To Become Permanent Member Of UNSC

PM Modi Inaugurates World’s Longest Twin-Lane Sela Tunnel In Arunachal Pradesh

PM Modi Inaugurates World’s Longest Twin-Lane Sela Tunnel In Arunachal Pradesh

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India’s Wheat Production Hits Record 113.29 Million Tonnes

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India’s Wheat Production Hits Record 113.29 Million Tonnes

Narendra Modi Becomes First Indian PM To Visit Kuwait In 43 Years, Targets $10 Billion Trade Milestone

Narendra Modi Becomes First Indian PM To Visit Kuwait In 43 Years, Targets $10 Billion...

Kota Tragedy: 16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Raising 2023 Toll To 20

Kota Tragedy: 16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Raising 2023 Toll To 20

Entertainment

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto Icon Over Not Like Us Inflated Streams Accusations

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox