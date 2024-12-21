IM-B Director, Seven Professors Booked For Alleged Caste Bias Against Dalit Professor

The allegations surfaced after his promotion was delayed due to harassment complaints filed by doctoral students, which were found to be valid following an internal inquiry. IIMB reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an inclusive academic environment and ensuring integrity in its processes.

In its official statement, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) strongly refuted allegations of discrimination made by Professor Das, who joined the institute in 2018. IIMB clarified that rather than facing discrimination, Das had received significant support and recognition throughout his tenure.

Support and Recognition at IIMB

The institute explained that although Das had applied for the position of Assistant Professor, he was offered the position of Associate Professor due to his qualifications and experience. IIMB also highlighted that Das had received various incentives for his research and teaching contributions, in addition to his salary in line with the 7th Central Pay Commission. Furthermore, Das was entrusted with several key roles, including Chairperson of the Institutional Review Board and Member of the Career Development Services Committee.

“He has taught courses of his choice across various academic programmes at the Institute,” IIMB emphasized.

Allegations Surface After Promotion Put on Hold

IIMB further clarified that the allegations of discrimination emerged only after Das’ application for a promotion was put on hold. The promotion delay followed harassment complaints filed against him by several doctoral students. An internal inquiry, conducted as per IIMB’s rules and involving an academic from the SC category, found the students’ complaints to be valid.

“The inquiry, conducted by IIMB with a reputed academic from the SC category, confirmed that the students’ complaints were justified,” IIMB stated.

The institute reiterated its commitment to maintaining an inclusive academic environment. It also assured that appropriate actions would be taken in consultation with legal experts to uphold its legacy of excellence and integrity.