Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
Delhi Lawyer, Allegedly Stressed Due To Divorce, Shoots Himself After Fight With Wife In Mukherjee Nagar

A 45-year-old Delhi-based lawyer, who was allegedly under stress due to an ongoing divorce case with his wife, shot himself dead with a licenced pistol, police said. The victim has been identified as Sameer Mehendiratta, a resident of Mukherjee Nagar.

The unfortunate event occurred in the afternoon when Samir reportedly shot himself after chatting with his wife. Police sources mentioned that during the chat, Samir expressed his intentions to take this extreme step, which he then followed through. The wife, who lives separately, immediately alerted the police after receiving the distressing message.

Following the incident, Samir was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries later in the evening. He had been practising law at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi.

This comes days after the death of Puneet Khurana, a 40-year-oldcafe owner from Delhi, who allegedly took his own life amid a bitter divorce battle with his wife. Khurana was found hanging at his home in Kalyan Vihar on Wednesday evening, leaving behind a 54-minute-long suicide video. In the video, he opened up about the emotional and financial strain caused by the ongoing legal fight over their mutual divorce. “I am about to commit suicide because I am being truly tortured by my in-laws and my wife,” he said in the recording.

Khurana also revealed new demands from his wife and in-laws halfway through the stipulated divorce period, including a request for an additional 10 lakh rupees. He explained that he couldn’t afford it and had already burdened his parents. The family has revealed that tensions over their bakery business, which the couple co-owned, had escalated shortly before his death. Police are investigating the case.

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath Directs Health Teams to Ensure Public Well-Being During Cold Wave.

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

