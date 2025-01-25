Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi Metro To Start Early On Republic Day 2025: Here Are The Details

Trains will run every 30 minutes until 6:00 AM, after which regular schedules will resume. Passengers attending the ceremony will need to present valid e-invitation cards or e-tickets.

Delhi Metro To Start Early On Republic Day 2025: Here Are The Details


As India prepares to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised metro timings to accommodate the increased number of commuters attending the Republic Day ceremony at Kartavya Path.

To ensure smooth transportation for citizens attending the event, metro services will begin early at 3:00 AM on Republic Day. Trains will operate at 30-minute intervals until 6:00 AM, after which normal operations will resume. The revised schedule aims to facilitate the movement of large crowds heading to the Republic Day celebrations.

Carry Valid e-invitation Cards Or e-tickets

For passengers attending the Republic Day ceremony, the DMRC has made it mandatory to carry valid e-invitation cards or e-tickets along with a government-issued photo ID at metro stations. These documents will allow passengers to receive special exit coupons for the Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations, which are the closest metro stations to Kartavya Path. These coupons will be valid for return journeys from these stations.

Special instructions have also been issued for attendees. Those with enclosures numbered 1 to 9, V1, and V2 are advised to deboard at Udyog Bhawan station, while those with enclosures numbered 10 to 24 and VN should get off at Central Secretariat station. Announcements will be made inside the trains to guide passengers to their designated stations.

In addition, the DMRC has confirmed that Metro services will be operational on Republic Day, but only those with the appropriate passes for the parade will be eligible for free rides. The Delhi Metro has urged passengers to plan their trips in advance and take advantage of the early services to avoid last-minute rushes and delays, ensuring a smooth journey to the celebrations.

This year, as India celebrates its Republic Day, the metro services play a crucial role in facilitating the movement of citizens attending one of the nation’s most important national events.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Interacts With Republic Day Parade Participants,Stresses On ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision

Filed under

Delhi metro Republic Day 2025

