Saturday, January 25, 2025
PM Modi Interacts With Republic Day Parade Participants,Stresses On ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision

PM Modi shared life lessons on learning from failure, the importance of discipline, and drawing inspiration from the hard work of fellow Indians.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, tribal guests, and tableaux artists at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. The interaction was marked by a freewheeling discussion, with PM Modi addressing their questions and sharing his insights on achieving personal and national goals.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of national unity and diversity, urging participants to embrace the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat by connecting with people from different states. Highlighting the significance of collective efforts, he said, “India has set a target of ‘Viksit Bharat.’ When 140 crore Indians decide to achieve this, it is not a hard target. Fulfilling our duties as responsible citizens is key to this vision.”

Answering questions from the participants, PM Modi shared valuable life lessons, including his perspective on success. “Never be scared of failure. Learning from failure leads to success,” he advised. On the source of his inspiration, he said, “I get inspiration from the people of this country – farmers, soldiers, and citizens who work tirelessly. Their dedication motivates me to work harder and fulfill my responsibilities.”

Prime Minister highlighted various government initiatives aimed at nation-building and improving lives. He spoke about the empowerment of women through the creation of 3 crore “Lakhpati Didis,” affordable data rates transforming connectivity under Digital India, and the importance of cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He urged participants to adopt habits like discipline, punctuality, waking up early, and diary writing to enhance their personal growth.

PM Modi also encouraged youth to actively contribute to nation-building through the My Bharat Portal and other initiatives. Stressing the importance of fitness, he urged everyone to participate in the Fit India Movement, practice yoga, and maintain physical well-being for a healthier nation.

During the interaction, foreign participants praised India’s hospitality and shared their positive experiences. PM Modi also advocated for environmental consciousness, encouraging the planting of trees under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative to honor mothers.

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

India’s Republic Day PM Modi

