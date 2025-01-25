‘Personal Reasons’, YSRCP Leader V Vijayasai Reddy Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP

Known for his close association with the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy and his role as a financial advisor to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Reddy’s decision marks a significant moment in Andhra Pradesh politics.

Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V Vijayasai Reddy has resigned from his position as a Rajya Sabha MP, citing personal reasons. Despite having three and a half years remaining in his six-year term, Reddy met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday to submit his resignation, which was promptly accepted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the Vice President, Vijayasai Reddy stated, “I have submitted my resignation to the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and he has accepted it. The decision was taken due to personal reasons.”

A chartered accountant by profession, Reddy has been a close associate of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He later served as the financial advisor to the business enterprises owned by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP President.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vijayasai Reddy has been a prominent leader within the YSRCP and played a crucial role in the party’s strategic and financial matters. His resignation marks a significant development in Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape, as he has been one of the most trusted confidants of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The resignation has sparked discussions within political circles, with many speculating about its possible implications for the party and the state’s politics. However, Reddy has refrained from divulging further details, reiterating that the decision was personal.The YSRCP has yet to comment on the resignation officially or announce who might fill the vacancy created by Reddy’s departure.

ALSO READ: Central Govt Issues FCRA License To Banke Bihari Temple Following Court Approval