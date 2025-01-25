Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Personal Reasons’, YSRCP Leader V Vijayasai Reddy Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP

Known for his close association with the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy and his role as a financial advisor to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Reddy’s decision marks a significant moment in Andhra Pradesh politics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Personal Reasons’, YSRCP Leader V Vijayasai Reddy Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP


Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V Vijayasai Reddy has resigned from his position as a Rajya Sabha MP, citing personal reasons. Despite having three and a half years remaining in his six-year term, Reddy met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday to submit his resignation, which was promptly accepted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the Vice President, Vijayasai Reddy stated, “I have submitted my resignation to the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and he has accepted it. The decision was taken due to personal reasons.”

A chartered accountant by profession, Reddy has been a close associate of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He later served as the financial advisor to the business enterprises owned by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP President.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vijayasai Reddy has been a prominent leader within the YSRCP and played a crucial role in the party’s strategic and financial matters. His resignation marks a significant development in Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape, as he has been one of the most trusted confidants of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The resignation has sparked discussions within political circles, with many speculating about its possible implications for the party and the state’s politics. However, Reddy has refrained from divulging further details, reiterating that the decision was personal.The YSRCP has yet to comment on the resignation officially or announce who might fill the vacancy created by Reddy’s departure.

ALSO READ: Central Govt Issues FCRA License To Banke Bihari Temple Following Court Approval

Filed under

andhra pradesh V Vijayasai Reddy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hamas Releases Four Israeli Women Hostages In Gaza: Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag

Hamas Releases Four Israeli Women Hostages In Gaza: Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and...

Central Govt Issues FCRA License To Banke Bihari Temple Following Court Approval

Central Govt Issues FCRA License To Banke Bihari Temple Following Court Approval

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Divorce Rumours: Why Separation Could Cost the Power Couple $70 Million

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Divorce Rumours: Why Separation Could Cost the Power Couple $70...

White House Releases Images Of Migrants Detained By U.S. Military Amid Deportations

White House Releases Images Of Migrants Detained By U.S. Military Amid Deportations

Jharkhand HC Orders ECI To File Affidavit On Voter List For Conducting Municipal Elections

Jharkhand HC Orders ECI To File Affidavit On Voter List For Conducting Municipal Elections

Entertainment

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox