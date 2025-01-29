Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi Opinion Poll: How Satisfied Are Delhiites With Garbage Disposal Ahead Of Elections?| Statistically Speaking

A recent Delhi Opinion Poll reveals that 50% of Delhiites are dissatisfied with the municipality’s garbage disposal services, while only 47% express satisfaction. With election season approaching, the results highlight the urgent need for improvements in waste management and sanitation to meet the expectations of Delhi’s residents.

Delhi Opinion Poll: How Satisfied Are Delhiites With Garbage Disposal Ahead Of Elections?| Statistically Speaking

GARBAGE DISPOSAL AND HOW DELHIITIES ARE REACTING TO IT


As Delhi prepares for its upcoming elections, one of the most pressing concerns among voters is the city’s waste management and garbage disposal system. With the city’s streets often lined with overflowing garbage bins and waste piling up in public spaces, the state of cleanliness has become a major point of discussion. A recent Delhi Opinion Poll asked residents about their satisfaction with the municipality’s garbage disposal efforts, and the results reveal some striking figures that highlight the ongoing challenges in waste management.

Delhi Election 2025

