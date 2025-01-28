As Delhi gears up for elections, the pulse of its 15 million voters is being analyzed through pressing issues like pollution. Air and water pollution remain pivotal topics in this year’s political debate.

As Delhi gears up for elections, the pulse of its 15 million voters is being analyzed through pressing issues like pollution. Air and water pollution remain pivotal topics in this year’s political debate. In a recent poll conducted by NewsX, the results highlight widespread dissatisfaction with the measures taken so far, as well as skepticism over the plans proposed by political parties.

Air Pollution: A Dire Concern

Delhi’s notorious air quality crisis continues to plague its citizens. The survey revealed an overwhelming 78% of respondents are concerned about air pollution in the capital. On the contentious issue of stubble burning, 51% believe it is the main cause, while 48% disagree, reflecting divided opinions.

Dr. Sanjeev Bagai, Chairman of Nephron Clinic, voiced his concerns, “Air pollution is not just about PM2.5 and PM10; it’s a cocktail of carcinogens, black carbon, and toxic gases. Over 2 million people in India die annually due to pollution-related issues.”

Highlighting the health impact, Dr. Bagai added, “Newborns are suffering from respiratory issues, and the elderly are at higher risk of strokes and hypertension. It is unacceptable that we are still grappling with these issues after so many years.”

Water Woes: The Yamuna Crisis

The state of the Yamuna River emerged as another alarming issue in the poll. A staggering 90% of respondents stated it is unsafe to drink water directly from the river, and 85% said swimming in the Yamuna is equally hazardous.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, faced criticism for failing to deliver on promises to rejuvenate the Yamuna. BJP spokesperson Neoma Gupta remarked, “The Yamuna is now classified as a dead river. AAP’s governance has failed to ensure proper sewage treatment, leading to dangerous ammonia levels in the river water.”

However, AAP spokesperson Sidharth Sharma defended the party’s track record, “We have reduced stubble burning in Punjab drastically—from 70,000 cases to 8,000 in two years. This shows that AAP has a plan and the ability to execute it.”

Do Political Parties Have a Clear Plan For Pollution?

When respondents were asked which party had the best plan to tackle pollution:

39% felt none of the parties had a concrete strategy.

Among the rest, 34% favored the BJP, 17% backed AAP, and 10% supported the Congress.

Gupta emphasized the BJP’s commitment, “Pollution is a central issue for us. With a double-engine government at the Center and State, we can implement comprehensive solutions to restore the Yamuna and address air quality.”

Experts Demand Action Over Rhetoric

The panel discussion highlighted the urgency of addressing pollution through a multi-faceted approach. Dilip Cherian, a communication expert, called for transparency, “Blame games between parties serve no one. What Delhi needs is immediate action and cross-party collaboration.”

Dr. Bagai stressed, “The focus should shift from political promises to tangible outcomes. Whether it’s improving public transport, reducing road dust, or enforcing industrial emission norms, these steps must be taken seriously.”

Key Takeaways from the Survey

Air Pollution: A majority feel the issue has been neglected, with no significant improvement over the years. Yamuna River: Most citizens see the river as a symbol of governmental failure. Political Apathy: Public skepticism about all political parties’ plans reflects a broader distrust in governance.

Is Pollution a Voting Issue?

Historically, pollution spikes have led to public outrage, particularly during the winter months. However, as Dr. Bagai observed, “Pollution is discussed every Diwali and forgotten during elections. This cycle must end if we want a livable Delhi.”

With the elections drawing near, will Delhi’s electorate prioritize pollution over traditional political divides? Only time will tell, but the message from the poll is clear—Delhiites demand accountability and results.