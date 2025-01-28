Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Delhi Pollution Crisis: Is It Safe To Swim In Yamuna River In Delhi? Survey Reflects

Historically revered as a sacred river, the Yamuna has suffered due to unchecked urbanization, industrial discharge, and inadequate waste management. In Delhi alone, it is estimated that nearly 60% of the city's untreated sewage flows directly into the river.

Historically revered as a sacred river, the Yamuna has suffered due to unchecked urbanization and industrial discharge

Historically revered as a sacred river, the Yamuna has suffered due to unchecked urbanization and industrial discharge


The Yamuna River, a lifeline of Delhi, has become a glaring symbol of the city’s pollution crisis. A recent survey assessing public perception about swimming in the river has painted a grim picture, with a staggering 85% of respondents saying it’s unsafe. Only 12% considered it safe, while 3% remained uncertain. These results underscore growing concerns about the Yamuna’s water quality and the broader environmental challenges facing the capital.

Yamuna River: From Sacred to Severely Polluted

Historically revered as a sacred river, the Yamuna has suffered due to unchecked urbanization, industrial discharge, and inadequate waste management. In Delhi alone, it is estimated that nearly 60% of the city’s untreated sewage flows directly into the river. Coupled with high levels of industrial effluents, the river has become a toxic cocktail of pollutants.

Reports consistently show alarmingly high levels of harmful substances, including ammonia, heavy metals, and fecal coliform bacteria, making the river unfit not only for swimming but even for basic uses like irrigation.

Public Perception Reflects Reality of Yamuna River

The survey findings highlight how the public has become acutely aware of the Yamuna’s deteriorating condition. While the 12% who believe the river is safe to swim in may reflect pockets of optimism or lack of information, the overwhelming majority recognizes the river’s dire state. Experts attribute this sentiment to visible signs of pollution, such as froth formation caused by untreated waste and chemical contamination.

Health Risks of Swimming in the Yamuna

Swimming in the polluted Yamuna poses severe health risks. Direct exposure to the water can lead to skin infections, respiratory issues, and even gastrointestinal illnesses due to the presence of harmful pathogens. Long-term exposure to the river’s pollutants could lead to chronic health conditions, further dissuading public interaction with the water.

Call for Action To Save Yamuna

The survey’s findings are a wake-up call for policymakers, environmentalists, and citizens alike. While several initiatives, such as the Yamuna Action Plan, aim to clean the river, their impact has been limited. Enhanced sewage treatment facilities, stricter industrial regulations, and community-led river-cleaning drives are essential to reversing the damage.

As Delhi grapples with its pollution crisis, restoring the Yamuna to its former glory remains a critical challenge. Until substantial improvements are made, the idea of swimming in the Yamuna will remain a distant, unsafe dream for most.

