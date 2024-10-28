Delhi Pollution Scare: CM Atishi Announces To Mobilize 10,000 Civil Defence Volunteers

These volunteers will play a crucial role in reinforcing Delhi's measures against the dangerous winter air quality levels, which tend to worsen due to seasonal changes and emissions.

In a proactive response to rising air pollution levels in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi announced plans to mobilize 10,000 civil defence volunteers to support anti-pollution efforts across multiple city agencies. These volunteers will play a crucial role in reinforcing Delhi’s measures against the dangerous winter air quality levels, which tend to worsen due to seasonal changes and emissions.

The civil defence volunteers will engage in activities like monitoring pollution hotspots, promoting public awareness on pollution-reduction practices, and helping enforce environmental regulations. Addressing the media alongside Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Chief Minister Atishi outlined that the volunteers will collaborate with teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Transport Department, and other relevant agencies.

The registration process for these volunteers will begin next week, after which they will take on designated responsibilities over the next four months. These civil defence volunteers, who also served as bus marshals before their removal last November, are being reinstated for temporary duty following a recent decision by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to combat pollution levels during the winter season.

